Massive House Fire Reported In Baltimore, Shutting Down Roads (DEVELOPING)

By Annie DeVoe
 5 days ago
The two-story home went up in flames shortly before 2 p.m. Photo Credit: Baltimore Fire

Several roads have been closed down as officials battle a massive house fire in Baltimore, authorities say.

The home in the 3000 block of W. Belvedere Avenue went up in flames shortly before 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Baltimore Fire officials.

Firefighters are reportedly still on the scene battling the fire in the two-story home and have requested additional units.

Belvedere Avenue has been shut down as the fire is contained.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

