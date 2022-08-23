Miami’s Williams & Williams: a Canes safety business model sure to pay on-field dividends

James Williams and Avantae Williams could start their own business firm.

“Williams & Williams” slips off the tongue seamlessly, sort of how they intend to mesh on the field as gifted University of Miami safeties who were rated No. 1 nationally at their positions in their respective recruiting classes.

For now, the only business the teammates conduct together will be ensuring that the Hurricanes’ secondary is stronger than it has been in years. Sophomore James, third-year sophomore Avantae, sophomore Kamren Kinchens — and now even career cornerback Al Blades, a fifth-year player who is practicing at safety — form a group that UM coach Mario Cristobal on Monday referred to as “co-starters” who will have to “duke it out each and every week and keep a lot of pressure on each other to see who performs the best.”

“Lovely, but we got a lot of things to work on, a lot of things to correct, little details to clean up,’’ James said, when asked his impression of Saturday’s second scrimmage as the Hurricanes prepare for the Sept. 3 season opener against Bethune-Cookman.

The 6-5, 217-pound James Williams, no relation to Avantae, wears No. 0 and draws eyes the second he steps on a football field, his imposing body towering over the rest. He called himself “the top dog” and said “it’ll be one hell of a year’’ during spring practice, and Tuesday insisted the safeties will rise together.

“I love everybody on the field, the 1s, 2s and 3s,’’ James said. “Everybody competing, everybody want to get to where we can’t take ourselves, everybody want to be pushed, nobody want to be individual and left out alone. We all as one.”

Five-star jewel

James, out of Plantation American Heritage, was a five-star jewel in the 2021 signing class. He was the nation’s No. 1 safety prospect who took over as a UM starter last Sept. 15 against Central Connecticut State. He started seven consecutive games before sustaining an injury Nov. 13 against Florida State that required season-ending sports hernia surgery. He finished his freshman year with 31 tackles, half a tackle for loss, two interceptions and two passes defended in 10 games.

He said he was 100 percent healed in the spring, but feels “even better now.’’

Miami Hurricanes safety James Williams (0) speaks to reporters during Media Day in the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Miami on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Avantae Williams, 6-0 and 192 pounds, graduated from DeLand High and was the 2020 national recruiting class’s No. 1 safety (Rivals.com) who sat out his first season with an unspecified medical issue. He was briefly dismissed from the team in late July 2021 after a domestic violence allegation in which he was initially charged. Miami reinstated Williams in late August after Miami-Dade prosecutors closed the case when the woman said she wouldn’t press charges. He was suspended six games, and had requirements to meet in order to return to the team.

Avantae played in six games, starting the regular-season finale against Duke. He finished the season with 18 tackles, with his young career highlight an interception he returned 32 yards against Georgia Tech.

“Honestly, when I caught the interception it didn’t even feel real,’’ Avantae said after the interception. “I’ve been waiting a long time to wear the turnover chain.’’

On Tuesday, Avantae, whom James said he loved and described as “a crazy kid” and hard hitter who “has a passion for football,’’ praised defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae for being the catalyst that has brought his game to an even higher level. He said he’s learned “so much football’’ from Addae, who came to UM this year from national champion Georgia. “This is the most ball I’ve ever learned in my life. I’m really starting to understand everything and seeing how to read offenses and do everything the right way.”

‘Dream come true’

Avantae also mentioned former Canes great and NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame member Ed Reed, who serves as UM’s chief of staff and is someone defensive players utilize to soak as much knowledge as they can. “[I’m] going up to him every time I get a chance and getting feedback on what I can do better,’’ he said. “Having him out there is unreal. It’s like a dream come true.

“I’m enjoying myself, having fun, enjoying the heat. I’m excited to be here... We’re really talented in the back end.”

Miami Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams (15) runs on the field during football practice at the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables, Florida, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. SAM NAVARRO/Special for the Miami Herald

Last year, with former head coach Manny Diaz the defensive coordinator, UM finished 7-5 and was ranked 82nd nationally in scoring defense (allowing 28.2 points a game), 75th in total defense (389.6 yards allowed a game), 102nd in passing yards allowed (250.6) and 76th in third-down conversion percentage defense (allowing first downs about 60 percent of the time).

But as UM’s opener at Hard Rock Stadium approaches, the Hurricanes appear to have improved across the board on defense.

“Everybody is excelling,” Blades said of the safeties. “We’re all in a class of our own.”