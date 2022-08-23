Read full article on original website
FLINT – It’s time for the first Flint-area high school football Player of the Week poll. We have 14 candidates for your consideration and could have had considerably more based on some of the scores that were posted around the area.
Flint football highlights: Corunna, Davison, Orontville Brandon open season with wins
FLNT – For the first time in five years, Corunna’s football team is unbeaten after the first week of the season. The Cavaliers kicked off the 2022 campaign Friday with a 36-13 victory over host Fowlerville behind three touchdowns by junior Tarick Bower. Bower ran for two TDs...
Saginaw Nouvel survives scary moment in 47-26 victory over Flint Beecher
FLINT – For a few minutes Friday, winning and losing was about the last thing on many people’s mind at Atwood Stadium. They were more concerned with Saginaw Nouvel senior wide receiver Joey LeFevre. LeFevre was returning a kick with about six minutes left in the third quarter...
Flint high school football scores for 8-26-22
See 41 photos from Swartz Creek’s 62-0 victory over Flint Southwestern
Flint, MI -- Swartz Creek ran away with a massive victory over Flint Southwestern High School at the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic on Friday, Aug. 26. The final score was 62-0, with Swartz Creek scoring five touchdowns in six plays in the second quarter. MLive was there to document the...
See 39 photos from Saginaw Nouvel playing Flint Beecher in high school football
Flint, MI -- In an intense start to both teams’ seasons, Saginaw Nouvel High School traveled to Flint to play Beecher High School in the fourth game of the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Saginaw Nouvel won the game, 47-26. MLive was there to document...
Detroit Lions taking kicker battle into final exhibition game
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are taking their kicker battle between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson into the final preseason game. And while they’re still calling it a position battle, head coach Dan Campbell previously said it’s Seibert rocking the advantage. Campbell cited his field-goal kicking and kickoff ability as “outstanding.” Seibert has the bigger leg, and there’s not much debate there. He missed a 55-yard attempt off the post inside the dome in Indianapolis, though, but has continued to get more chances during the preseason.
Late birdie barrage gives Scott Dunlap 1-shot lead entering final round of Ally Challenge
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Scott Dunlap birdied five of the final six holes for a 9-under 63 and the second-round lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions’ The Ally Challenge. The 59-year-old Dunlap had nine birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 11-under 133 at Warwick Hills....
Add 2022 Ally Challenge championship to Steve Stricker’s sparkling golf resume
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI. – He’s a former U.S. Ryder Cup captain, won 12 times on the PGA Tour and his 13 PGA Tour Champions victories included two major championships. Now, you can add the 2022 Ally Championship title to that sparking resume. Steve Stricker won the fifth...
‘I did it!’: Athletes share strength, joy at Crim’s Lois Craig Invitational
FLINT, MI — Sporting a Detroit Pistons headband and waving an American flag, Rick Stanfill was ready. In fact, he has been talking about competing in the Lois Craig Invitational since July. Or really, he said, it’s on his mind year-round.
What’s being said nationally after Lions end preseason with sloppy offensive showing
The Detroit Lions lost 19-9 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final preseason game ahead of upcoming roster cuts and the new regular season. And while the defense had some really strong moments in the third exhibition, neither backup quarterback should be optimistic about their chances of winning the job behind Jared Goff.
More than a race: Supporters along route and runners enjoy Crim’s sense of community
FLINT, MI -- Denny and Nancy Pickard have been visiting the same corner at West Court Street and Bradley Avenue for the past 15 years to cheer on Crim 10-mile runners. Their support of runners in the race actually started 15 years before that, traveling to different spots on the route. Both Denny and Nancy have themselves raced in the annual event.
Stock report: Who’s trending up or down for the Lions ahead of final roster cuts
The Detroit Lions have a much deeper roster in Year 2 of Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes running the show. That means more tough decisions must be made before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to get to 53 players. Detroit ended the preseason with its 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers....
Lions’ Julian Okwara has chance to play Week 1 despite lower leg injury
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions versatile defender Julian Okwara has been absent for most of training camp without taking a single snap in the preseason. There wasn’t much known about his injury until Dan Campbell revealed Okwara was dealing with a lower leg issue. And despite another leg injury holding the 24-year-old back from getting these key reps in camp and the preseason, the second-year Lions head coach remains optimistic Okwara will be ready for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Detroit Lions lose ugly preseason finale 19-9 to Steelers: Live updates recap
30 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on Pittsburgh’s 37. Chase Lucas recovers the onside kick. Blough and the offense can’t get anything going, with the third-down sack ending this one. 5:19 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on own 26. Blough and Pimpleton are able to get one back,...
Runners dressed as Care Bears bring positivity to Crim races in Flint
FLINT, MI -- It was 7:30 a.m. in downtown Flint, just moments before the third wave of runners took off in the HAP Crim Festival of Races 10-mile event. Most runners were stretching, setting their playlists, tying their shoes and finishing up any last-minute preparations at the starting line. However,...
Winner of 10-mile race now ‘inaugurated as Michigander’ in first Crim
FLINT, MI -- The 25-year-old distance runner who won the 10-mile Crim in downtown Flint this morning says he’s now officially a “Michigander.”. Daniel Soto is originally from Des Moines, Iowa but moved to Michigan to run with the Hanson’s Running Team based in Rochester Hills after graduating from the University of Iowa, where he ran track and field.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try a flight of organic loose leaf tea at this new Grand Blanc business
GRAND BLANC, MI -- This Grand Blanc couple is responsible for bringing a new drinking option to Genesee County. Scott and Tabbitha Poehner, owners of Tea Bee at 11356 Seward St. in Grand Blanc, opened the area’s first loose leaf tea business earlier this year.
Saginaw County woman wins $300,000 playing her favorite lottery game
LANSING, MI -- A Saginaw County woman waited nearly a year to cash in a winning Cashword ticket worth $300,000, but now that she has, she says it feels “amazing” to be holding a check for that much money. “Cashword is my favorite game and the only instant...
Ben Raven’s final Detroit Lions 53-man roster projection
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have until Tuesday afternoon to trim their roster to 53 players ahead of the new season. Some of the biggest questions entering the roster deadline include the backup quarterback battle, Tom Kennedy’s status and the tight end depth, among others. See below for...
