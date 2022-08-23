ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

The Flint Journal

Detroit Lions taking kicker battle into final exhibition game

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are taking their kicker battle between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson into the final preseason game. And while they’re still calling it a position battle, head coach Dan Campbell previously said it’s Seibert rocking the advantage. Campbell cited his field-goal kicking and kickoff ability as “outstanding.” Seibert has the bigger leg, and there’s not much debate there. He missed a 55-yard attempt off the post inside the dome in Indianapolis, though, but has continued to get more chances during the preseason.
The Flint Journal

Lions’ Julian Okwara has chance to play Week 1 despite lower leg injury

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions versatile defender Julian Okwara has been absent for most of training camp without taking a single snap in the preseason. There wasn’t much known about his injury until Dan Campbell revealed Okwara was dealing with a lower leg issue. And despite another leg injury holding the 24-year-old back from getting these key reps in camp and the preseason, the second-year Lions head coach remains optimistic Okwara will be ready for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
MLive

Ben Raven’s final Detroit Lions 53-man roster projection

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have until Tuesday afternoon to trim their roster to 53 players ahead of the new season. Some of the biggest questions entering the roster deadline include the backup quarterback battle, Tom Kennedy’s status and the tight end depth, among others. See below for...
