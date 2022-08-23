Jennifer Lopez Shares ‘First Peek’ at Her Wedding Dress From Her and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Ceremony

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez was a breathtaking bride! The hitmaker gave fans a “first peek” at her wedding dress and stunning glam from her and Ben Affleck‘s intimate Georgia ceremony.

Teasing fans, Lopez, 53, shared a close-up photo via Instagram on Tuesday, August 23, that showed her smizing behind a gorgeous tulle veil. The “Get Right” artist was a beautiful sight, rocking bold eyeliner, dramatic lashes, highlighted lids, dainty blush and a soft lip. To complement her makeup, Lopez wore pearl drop earrings and had her hair pulled back. “First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com,” she captioned the social media post, directing her followers to her newsletter.

Though the snapshot only captured her upper body, the feather-adorned neckline of the Enough star’s gown was visible. To wed Affleck, 50, for a second time on Saturday, August 20, Lopez walked down the aisle in a crisp white Ralph Lauren couture gown that was finalized with a long-flowing train. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Marry Me actress’ dress featured a ruffled skirt and capped sleeves. Affleck looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo.

The ceremony, which took place at the Gone Girl star’s estate, was an intimate affair. The lovebirds were surrounded by their closest friends and family members, including their children.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, for her part, shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck coparents daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Southern soiree comes after the happy couple said “I do” in Las Vegas on July 16.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “On the Floor” singer wrote via her newsletter in July, hours after Us Weekly confirmed the pair had obtained a marriage license. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She continued at the time: “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. … But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another at very, very long last.”

For the Vegas nuptials, Lopez wore two dresses, one of which she had been “saving” for years.

“I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” the Hustlers star said in a video posted to her website, which showed her twirling in the textured floral jacquard gown by Alexander McQueen. She then changed into an off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad design.