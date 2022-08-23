ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jennifer Lopez Shares ‘First Peek’ at Her Wedding Dress From Her and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Ceremony

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EuFq6_0hSH25cw00
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez was a breathtaking bride! The hitmaker gave fans a “first peek” at her wedding dress and stunning glam from her and Ben Affleck‘s intimate Georgia ceremony.

Teasing fans, Lopez, 53, shared a close-up photo via Instagram on Tuesday, August 23, that showed her smizing behind a gorgeous tulle veil. The “Get Right” artist was a beautiful sight, rocking bold eyeliner, dramatic lashes, highlighted lids, dainty blush and a soft lip. To complement her makeup, Lopez wore pearl drop earrings and had her hair pulled back. “First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com,” she captioned the social media post, directing her followers to her newsletter.

Though the snapshot only captured her upper body, the feather-adorned neckline of the Enough star’s gown was visible. To wed Affleck, 50, for a second time on Saturday, August 20, Lopez walked down the aisle in a crisp white Ralph Lauren couture gown that was finalized with a long-flowing train. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Marry Me actress’ dress featured a ruffled skirt and capped sleeves. Affleck looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo.

The ceremony, which took place at the Gone Girl star’s estate, was an intimate affair. The lovebirds were surrounded by their closest friends and family members, including their children.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, for her part, shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck coparents daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Southern soiree comes after the happy couple said “I do” in Las Vegas on July 16.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “On the Floor” singer wrote via her newsletter in July, hours after Us Weekly confirmed the pair had obtained a marriage license. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She continued at the time: “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. … But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another at very, very long last.”

For the Vegas nuptials, Lopez wore two dresses, one of which she had been “saving” for years.

“I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” the Hustlers star said in a video posted to her website, which showed her twirling in the textured floral jacquard gown by Alexander McQueen. She then changed into an off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad design.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s What Marc Really Thinks of J-Lo & Ben Getting Married Again & if They Ever Had ‘Bad Blood’

What her ex-husband thinks. Marc Anthony’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding reveals what he really thinks of his ex-wife’s fourth marriage. J-Lo and Ben married for a second time at his estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time in at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. But what does J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, think? A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 22, 2022,...
SAVANNAH, GA
RadarOnline

Newlywed Ben Affleck Hangs With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Days After Marrying J. Lo

Ben Affleck reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for a fun-filled family pool day not long after he returned from his Parisian honeymoon with new bride Jennifer Lopez. The amicable co-parents appeared to be in great spirits while enjoying the sunny weather in SoCal with their son, Samuel, who took a dip in the water with his mom.Jennifer and Samuel both bundled up in towels before walking back to the car while Ben kept dry in a gray t-shirt under a flannel button-up paired with jeans and converse. The Argo star could be seen flashing a smile as he and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina

It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
RICEBORO, GA
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia

Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Ralph Lauren
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Wedding#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Georgia Ceremony#Daily Mail
Us Weekly

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Family Album With Their 3 Children Through the Years: See Photos

Party of five! After meeting on the set of All My Children, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos soon found a real-life romance and began to grow their family. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale alum wed in 1996, and eldest son Michael was born one year later. Daughter Lola and son Joaquin followed in 2001 and 2003, respectively. […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

193K+
Followers
21K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy