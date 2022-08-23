KIRO 7, Salvation Army send local kids on back-to-school shopping spree

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The start of the school year is around the corner and to make things easier for families, KIRO 7 has partnered with the Salvation Army to send local kids back-to-school shopping.

More than 500 kids across Western Washington were selected to participate in the Salvation Army’s back-to-school program, where they get to spend $150 on new clothes.

Things kicked off on Tuesday morning at the Old Navy in Factoria.

“We’re going back-to-school shopping. I’m excited for some sweats and hoodies,” said Samiara Eason who is going into seventh grade.

The Salvation Army has been doing the program for over 20 years. It partnered with Old Navy, and KIRO 7 joined in on the fun by helping raise funds.

“It’s very exciting to be here and we could not be more grateful for Old Navy, and all the individuals that have given money to help make this happen today,” said Major Jonathan Harvey, general secretary and King County coordinator with the Salvation Army.

KIRO7′s Linzi Sheldon was there helping with the shopping.

The event has expanded to 22 centers across the Pacific Northwest. It’s one families said they are thankful for.

“When we go shopping and like the bill is sometimes — I see it and it’s really a lot,” said Eason.

“The cost of living today is incredible and while many people are working, it’s so hard to pay the bills when the gas is so expensive, when the food is so expensive, and so this really levels the playing field, it makes sure that every child has the same opportunities,” said Harvey.

Donations are still being accepted at https://salarmy.us/back2school.