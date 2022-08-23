ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Buncombe County woman. Authorities said 78-year-old Sandra Gale Burleson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Burleson was last seen on Candler Knob Road in Asheville. It's the start of the new school...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Haywood County deputy laid to rest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County deputy was laid to rest on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say Brennan Mehaffey, 36, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. In a press release sent out by county officials, Dep. Brennan was a 2004 graduate of Tuscola High...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Silver Alert issued for missing Buncombe County woman

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Sandra Gale Burleson. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Sandra Gale Burleson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Henderson County, NC
Government
Henderson County, NC
Education
County
Henderson County, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Education
Hendersonville, NC
Government
WSPA 7News

3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12
WYFF4.com

Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man burns front door of Asheville church, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after police say he burned the front door of a church. Asheville police say Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with burning a church/religious building and injury to real property, police said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Officers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

See Historic Planes for FREE! Western North Carolina Air Museum in Hendersonville, NC

Did you know Hendersonville, NC has a FREE airplane museum? The Western North Carolina Air Museum is hanger beside a small runway full of historic airplanes. Learn about the history of the planes, how their made and how they fly. There are evern air craft that kids can climb in, explore, and experiment with the controls. If you have an aviation enthusiast in your family, no matter they age, this is not a place you’ll want to skip. Let us introduce you to this amazing little gem in Hendersonville so you can plan your visit soon!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. An SUV was traveling north when it collided with a Dodge Ram attempting to make a U-turn, troopers said. The driver of the SUV […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy