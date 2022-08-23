Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Buncombe County woman. Authorities said 78-year-old Sandra Gale Burleson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Burleson was last seen on Candler Knob Road in Asheville. It's the start of the new school...
my40.tv
Haywood County deputy laid to rest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County deputy was laid to rest on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officials say Brennan Mehaffey, 36, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. In a press release sent out by county officials, Dep. Brennan was a 2004 graduate of Tuscola High...
my40.tv
Silver Alert issued for missing Buncombe County woman
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Sandra Gale Burleson. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Sandra Gale Burleson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
FOX Carolina
Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Teen arrested on drug and weapon charges in Asheville, NC
Asheville Police Department said they have arrested a teen on gun and drug charges.
FOX Carolina
Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
Greenville Fire Dept.: stay out of water near Falls Park
The Greenville City Fire Department is warning against swimming or wading in the water at Falls Park.
WYFF4.com
Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
WYFF4.com
Man burns front door of Asheville church, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after police say he burned the front door of a church. Asheville police say Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with burning a church/religious building and injury to real property, police said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Officers...
my40.tv
Bryson City man faces several charges after authorities respond to report of shots fired
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina is facing several charges after authorities responded to a report of shots fired recently. The Swain County Sheriff's Office says its department received a call on Thursday, Aug. 25, about shots fired near Kirkland Creek Road and Sheppard Creek Road.
FOX Carolina
Deputies working to identify suspect from armed robbery in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to identify the person who allegedly robbed a gas station on Friday night. Deputies said the armed robbery happened at a 7-Eleven along Highway 81 North. According to deputies, he left the area in a...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
See Historic Planes for FREE! Western North Carolina Air Museum in Hendersonville, NC
Did you know Hendersonville, NC has a FREE airplane museum? The Western North Carolina Air Museum is hanger beside a small runway full of historic airplanes. Learn about the history of the planes, how their made and how they fly. There are evern air craft that kids can climb in, explore, and experiment with the controls. If you have an aviation enthusiast in your family, no matter they age, this is not a place you’ll want to skip. Let us introduce you to this amazing little gem in Hendersonville so you can plan your visit soon!
Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. An SUV was traveling north when it collided with a Dodge Ram attempting to make a U-turn, troopers said. The driver of the SUV […]
1 dead, 1 injured in ATV crash in Anderson Co.
South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) confirmed one fatality in a crash that happened on Highway 29 in Anderson County.
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
my40.tv
Winner finds $1,000 coin in Asheville location; more than 7,000 register for contest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of people in Asheville competed Saturday for the chance to find a rare coin worth $1,000. It was all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, which came to Asheville Saturday, Aug. 27. According to organizers, close to 7,000 people registered to take part.
Troopers: 16-year-old girl faces DWI charges after driving pickup truck into Burke Co. home
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl is facing DWI charges after police said she slammed a pickup truck into a Burke County home Friday morning. No one was hurt, but the wreck left behind thousands of dollars in damages to a home along Old NC Highway 10, south of Icard.
my40.tv
School meal prices going up across the mountains as cafeterias feel impacts of inflation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, a majority of school districts will resume charging for most meals. This comes after Congress decided not to extend the meal waivers that were put in place during the pandemic, which made lunch universally free for all. Now, not only will schools...
