Did you know Hendersonville, NC has a FREE airplane museum? The Western North Carolina Air Museum is hanger beside a small runway full of historic airplanes. Learn about the history of the planes, how their made and how they fly. There are evern air craft that kids can climb in, explore, and experiment with the controls. If you have an aviation enthusiast in your family, no matter they age, this is not a place you’ll want to skip. Let us introduce you to this amazing little gem in Hendersonville so you can plan your visit soon!

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO