Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville now has a collective -- 502 Circle launches to support NIL efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Name, Image and Likeness efforts of athletes at the University of Louisville are now being supported by a third-party collective. At midnight, 502 Circle went live with a website and app that will allow fans and businesses to contract with athletes on various services, or donate to their NIL enterprises.
wdrb.com
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
wdrb.com
Apple Tournament celebrates 50 years of field hockey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The season opening Apple Field Hockey tournament has always been a great early gauge for all the teams. Assumption beat Sacred Heart 2-1 in the varsity "A" division Friday night at Sacred Heart Academy for its first win since 2016 in the event that brings all the area teams together to lift off the new campaign.
wdrb.com
Louisville coach Kenny Payne speaks to group at St. Stephen Baptist Church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's part basketball coach, part story-teller, preacher, a guy who is trying to rally his team and his community. New U of L coach Kenny Payne accepted an offer to speak to a group at St. Stephen Baptist Church Saturday morning. "I get a lot of...
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
wdrb.com
New lights, cameras added for additional security as Kentucky State Fair wraps up
This weekend marks the last few days of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair at the Exposition Center in Louisville. After an incident last weekend lead to several people running from the event, the fair has updated security measures.
wdrb.com
Authorities find 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have found a 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing on Sunday. Marcus Ferguson was last seen in a 1988 tan Cadillac Fleetwood with Indiana license plate "GMFORTY" near Interstate 64 at Hurstbourne Lane. Ferguson, a Black man, is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds. Ferguson has a thin...
wdrb.com
Country music star Tanya Tucker surprises crowd at Freedom Hall with national anthem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who attended the World Championship Horse Show on Saturday at Freedom Hall were treated to a special guest to kick things off. Country Music legend Tanya Tucker sung the national anthem on the back of a world champion saddlebred horse. Tucker's appearance was a surprise to many in attendance.
wdrb.com
CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
wdrb.com
Louisville couple's sarcastic 'expert marriage tips' gain fans on TikTok and Instagram
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A successful marriage can feel like quite the ride. There are twists, turns, some juggling and plenty of sweet moments. "She's my best friend," Chad Sexton said about his wife, Shannon. It's kept the Louisville couple holding hands years later, even when life comes to an...
wdrb.com
Charity boxing fundraiser between police and fire fighters canceled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Battle of the Badges fundraiser has been canceled. Louisville Metro Police Activities League announced Friday the inaugural boxing competition between police officers and firefighters was canceled due to "lack of clarity among boxing governing bodies regarding event oversight." It was scheduled to happen Sept. 3...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro property taxes to change slightly
Louisville property taxes will go down -- and up -- this fall, depending on where you live. Jefferson County real estate owners will see a slight decrease in countywide property taxes owed at the end of year, but the drop will be partially offset for those in the old City of Louisville.
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections hosts hiring fair amid officer shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to overcome its officer shortage, Louisville Metro Corrections hosted a hiring fair on Saturday. Two recruiting initiatives are currently underway to get new employees on board at the jail, including a nationwide search to help ease the staffing shortage. The jail is also...
wdrb.com
1 shot in Camp Taylor neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Ballard String Quartet lends their talents to a touring show at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A local high school musical group gets to take the stage with a national touring act. WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent some time with the Ballard High School String Quartet. The touring show Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown returns to the Kentucky Performing Arts Center...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Corrections graduates 8 officers, seeking more with hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is working to address its officer shortage after numerous deaths, a change in leadership and a federal investigation in the past year. On Friday, Metro Corrections celebrated the graduation of eight officers, with the hope of more to come. Five of the eight...
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in 2 zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus was detected in two additional Louisville zip codes, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday. Infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in 40258 and 40272. The health department had previously detected the virus in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
wdrb.com
Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
