Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Best Plays of the Week -- Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Apple Tournament celebrates 50 years of field hockey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The season opening Apple Field Hockey tournament has always been a great early gauge for all the teams. Assumption beat Sacred Heart 2-1 in the varsity "A" division Friday night at Sacred Heart Academy for its first win since 2016 in the event that brings all the area teams together to lift off the new campaign.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Authorities find 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have found a 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing on Sunday. Marcus Ferguson was last seen in a 1988 tan Cadillac Fleetwood with Indiana license plate "GMFORTY" near Interstate 64 at Hurstbourne Lane. Ferguson, a Black man, is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds. Ferguson has a thin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Charity boxing fundraiser between police and fire fighters canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Battle of the Badges fundraiser has been canceled. Louisville Metro Police Activities League announced Friday the inaugural boxing competition between police officers and firefighters was canceled due to "lack of clarity among boxing governing bodies regarding event oversight." It was scheduled to happen Sept. 3...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro property taxes to change slightly

Louisville property taxes will go down -- and up -- this fall, depending on where you live. Jefferson County real estate owners will see a slight decrease in countywide property taxes owed at the end of year, but the drop will be partially offset for those in the old City of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Corrections hosts hiring fair amid officer shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to overcome its officer shortage, Louisville Metro Corrections hosted a hiring fair on Saturday. Two recruiting initiatives are currently underway to get new employees on board at the jail, including a nationwide search to help ease the staffing shortage. The jail is also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 shot in Camp Taylor neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in 2 zip codes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus was detected in two additional Louisville zip codes, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday. Infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in 40258 and 40272. The health department had previously detected the virus in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY

