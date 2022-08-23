Read full article on original website
WIBW
HHHS remains at capacity, adoption fees reduced for all animals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Helping Hands Humane Society continue to deal with capacity issues and they need your help. Between rabbits, dogs and cats, staff at the shelter said they are at full capacity - and now they need adopters, volunteers and donations. HHHS said volunteers are critical...
WIBW
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn USD 437 has been chosen by Forbes as the 10th best employer in the State of Kansas. Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022 list. It was chosen as the 10th best employer in the Sunflower State.
WIBW
Damon Parker advocates for mental health awareness amongst teens
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker is no stranger to struggles with one’s mental health. So now, he’s using his life experiences to help kids who may be in similar situations. ”I’ve seen just through my own personal experience, how important having your mental...
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
WIBW
RCPD stresses concern over fentanyl pills as overdoses increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is expressing great concern as, it says, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise across the country and here in northeast Kansas. RCPD went to Facebook Thursday evening, August 26, to say it responded to two overdose incidents on Wednesday, August...
WIBW
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
WIBW
Atchison Police help save injured owl
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - To the Atchison Police Department, protect and serve extends to those of the non-human variety. The Atchison Police Department says on Friday, Aug. 26, that officers were able to help save an injured owl found behind the YMCA. APD indicated that Captain Eichelberger came across the...
WIBW
Drivers prepare for slow-moving traffic as U.S. 75 bridge inspection work done
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic as bridge inspection work is done on U.S. 75 in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation says between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Aug. 30, officials will complete bridge inspection work on U.S. 75 in Topeka, weather permitting.
WIBW
Kansas casinos announce sports betting partnerships, options
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas casinos have announced the sports betting options they will offer for players on Sept. 1. After Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced sports wagering in the Sunflower State will start with a soft launch at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by a full opening on Sept. 8, the Kansas Lottery says it is pleased to announce which platforms will be available for the public to bet on.
WIBW
A Run for Parkinson’s Disease
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program hosted their 14th annual Speedy PD race at Tuttle Creek State Park. The race consists of a 5k, 10, and a Memorial walk with winners at every age level. The goal of this event is is bring awareness of Parkinson’s disease and raise funds for Parkinson’s.
WIBW
Lawrence Police stop burglary in progress thanks to vigilant neighbor
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police were able to stop a burglary in progress thanks to the call of a vigilant neighbor. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an alert neighbor likely stopped a home burglary when they called for officers in time to surround the suspect and arrest him after a brief foot chase.
WIBW
Diesel, unleaded gas prices continue to fall in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After prices hit an all-time record high in Kansas in July, the price of Diesel is down about 12% as of Aug. 26, 2022. AAA indicates that on June 26, the average price for a gallon of Diesel fuel was $5.37 in Kansas. Currently, it sits at $4.73. However, this time last year, it cost $3.07.
WIBW
Manhattan woman accused of harming children, putting them in danger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she was accused of harming children and putting them in dangerous situations. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, officers arrested Maria Bryan, 26, of Manhattan, for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child.
WIBW
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13th St. will be completely closed at Kansas Ave. for about a week for gas line repair work. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, NPL will completely close SE 13th St. at the Kansas Ave. intersection for gas line repair work. The City...
WIBW
Freddy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete to return to menu for limited time
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Freddy’s fan favorite will return to the menu on Aug. 31 for a limited time. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced the return of a seasonal favorite on Thursday, Aug. 25 - the Pumpkin Pie Concrete. It said the limited-time offer will be available starting Aug. 31 through Nov. 1 while supplies last.
WIBW
Topeka Civic Theatre ends ‘21-’22 season with 40th annual Volunteer Appreciation Night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The end of the 2021-2022 season at Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy (TCTA) was capped off with the annual Volunteer Appreciation Night. TCTA says over 500 volunteers help bring stories to life on their three stages in addition to assisting in the day-to-day functions and operations of TCTA every year. They said the value of TCTA volunteer efforts and contributions is estimated to be $1,982,474.
WIBW
Robert E. Archer, former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner passes away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Robert E. Archer passed away Friday, August 26th, with his family by his side after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. According to Archer’s obituary, he became a Topeka City Council Member in 2009 in the closest election...
WIBW
Meet the cats
NAMI Kansas - the National Alliance on Mental Illness - kicked off its ‘Pathways to Hope’ conference Friday. 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments.
WIBW
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
WIBW
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
