Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

A very hot Monday, then pleasant afterward: Northeast Ohio weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Temperatures are about to spike in Northeast Ohio, but it won’t last long. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting highs will be around 90 degrees on Monday and it will be muggy, so it could feel like it’s in the mid-90s. The day will start partly sunny but it will grow more cloudy, bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. There is a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, with temps in the upper 60s.
Cleveland.com

Travel to local sights and frights this fall with Orange Recreation: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio--Do you feel as if summer passed you by? Satisfy your urge to take in the local sights and frights this fall, such as the Barberton Mum Fest Saturday, Sept. 24 with an explosion of color with 17,000 chrysanthemums, or “The Little Shop of Horrors” Wednesday, Sept. 28 on stage at Hanna Theater. Register with Orange Community Education & Recreation and leave the planning and logistics to them.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron, Canton breweries team up on beer dinner

AKRON, Ohio – Lock 15 Brewing Co. of Akron and Royal Docks Brewing Co. of Canton are joining forces for a four-course dinner next month. Dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Lock 15. MENU. Welcome beer is a 1913 Pilsner, a Czech-style light-bodied pilsner with...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

New designs for possible land bridge linking downtown to lakefront: Editorial Board Roundtable

An ambitious revamp of the Cleveland lakefront first floated last year by the Browns’ Jimmy and Dee Haslam may fly or fall based on finding a creative but affordable way to tie that reimagined lakefront to the rest of downtown. The proposals for how to do that offered earlier this year by the city of Cleveland -- that would disrupt East-West traffic, diverting Shoreway traffic through downtown and redoing exit ramps -- didn’t impress planners at the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, who asked to see more alternatives, and for the city to seek public input into its ideas.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Miller Nature Preserve Avon Wetlands park nearly complete: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s always nice to see land remaining greenspace and usable for the residents to enjoy (instead of housing developments or retail). That is exactly what’s happening with the land at the corner of Riegelsberger and Jaycox roads. The Lorain County Metro Parks acquired the property in 2016. Over the past few years, work has been done to create a park-like setting including trails within the 57 acre space. Section one also ties into Queen Anns Way and Livingston Drive.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail

SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
