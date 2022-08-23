Read full article on original website
A very hot Monday, then pleasant afterward: Northeast Ohio weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Temperatures are about to spike in Northeast Ohio, but it won’t last long. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting highs will be around 90 degrees on Monday and it will be muggy, so it could feel like it’s in the mid-90s. The day will start partly sunny but it will grow more cloudy, bringing chances of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. There is a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, with temps in the upper 60s.
Lake Erie wind project could still be on the horizon: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I thought the wind farm proposal for Lake Erie was dead. The project had been debated for a decade and a half: six wind turbines erected in the first freshwater wind project in North America. Plus the possibility of a full wind farm in the future.
Travel to local sights and frights this fall with Orange Recreation: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio--Do you feel as if summer passed you by? Satisfy your urge to take in the local sights and frights this fall, such as the Barberton Mum Fest Saturday, Sept. 24 with an explosion of color with 17,000 chrysanthemums, or “The Little Shop of Horrors” Wednesday, Sept. 28 on stage at Hanna Theater. Register with Orange Community Education & Recreation and leave the planning and logistics to them.
State of mind includes competition beyond Ohio: High school football extra points
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In three games matching Northeast Ohio vs. Western Pennsylvania on Friday and Saturday, Ohio took two of them. Add in Chardon’s matchup Saturday against New Jersey-based Camden High School, and Northeast Ohio won three of its four games against out-of-state foes in Week 2.
From school bus to ‘schoolie’ motorhome: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With a little do-it-yourself attitude, school buses can make for a unique traveling home. Woodie Truitt and Kristen Everett transformed an old bus into their ideal “schoolie” motorhome. The RV is now complete with a wood-burning stove, a mahogany bathroom and a second-story bedroom. Jeff...
Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The graceful but long-damaged and disused Sidaway pedestrian bridge, one of the most poignant symbols of Cleveland’s racial unrest in the 1960s, could soon be in line for a comeback. Perspectus, a Cleveland architecture firm, has joined forces with two nonprofit development organizations to push...
Cleveland.com Top 25: How much shook up after wild Week 2?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three games Friday matched teams ranked in last week’s cleveland.com Top 25, and two of them went down to the wire. St. Ignatius and Mentor needed three overtimes. Avon and Medina combined for 85 points and were separated by one. What does that mean for...
Akron, Canton breweries team up on beer dinner
AKRON, Ohio – Lock 15 Brewing Co. of Akron and Royal Docks Brewing Co. of Canton are joining forces for a four-course dinner next month. Dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Lock 15. MENU. Welcome beer is a 1913 Pilsner, a Czech-style light-bodied pilsner with...
We need bigger, bolder health care innovation. Ohio is posed to deliver: Chris Berry and David Sylvan
CLEVELAND -- In late July, we hosted the inaugural Ohio HealthTech Summit. Co-presented by our respective organizations, OhioX and University Hospitals Ventures, it brought together some of the best minds our state has to offer in health care innovation. The summit came at an important time. The United States is...
Icebreaker demonstration wind farm proposed for Lake Erie has ‘new lease on life’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that legal obstacles to the Icebreaker project have been removed, efforts to construct the demonstration wind farm in Lake Erie have started up again, and proponents are hopeful that conditions are now ripe for success. “We have a new lease on life,” said Ronn Richard, CEO...
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra closes Blossom’s classical lineup with riveting ‘Seasons’
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Summer ended Saturday with fall, winter, and spring. That is, the classical year at Blossom Music Center drew to a close Saturday with Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.”. It was no run-of-the-mill performance. Inspired, perhaps, by the large crowd, the conductor-less Orpheus Chamber Orchestra...
Boards from Arthur Road School popular at Solon Historical Society flea market
SOLON, Ohio – The Solon Historical Society’s 10th annual flea market Sunday was a successful event, according to Ward 6 Councilman Bob Shimits, who serves as president of the society. “It’s a beautiful day, and with the (Solon) Fire Department doing their Fill the Boot (campaign) at the...
New designs for possible land bridge linking downtown to lakefront: Editorial Board Roundtable
An ambitious revamp of the Cleveland lakefront first floated last year by the Browns’ Jimmy and Dee Haslam may fly or fall based on finding a creative but affordable way to tie that reimagined lakefront to the rest of downtown. The proposals for how to do that offered earlier this year by the city of Cleveland -- that would disrupt East-West traffic, diverting Shoreway traffic through downtown and redoing exit ramps -- didn’t impress planners at the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, who asked to see more alternatives, and for the city to seek public input into its ideas.
Trip to Canton comes with expectations of return trip: Highlights, by the numbers of Chardon’s 36-6 win vs. Camden
CANTON, Ohio — Despite Chardon’s success of the last two years — two state championships and a 30-game win streak that goes with it — a large portion of the Hilltoppers’ roster played its first game Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Besides...
North Royalton artist is a baseball record keeper with his Sharpies
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Baseball trivia: Who has recorded more Cleveland statistics and milestones than anyone?. Don’t rack your brain for a player. Unofficially, it’s John Jakovcic, a 72-year-old artist from North Royalton.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Miller Nature Preserve Avon Wetlands park nearly complete: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s always nice to see land remaining greenspace and usable for the residents to enjoy (instead of housing developments or retail). That is exactly what’s happening with the land at the corner of Riegelsberger and Jaycox roads. The Lorain County Metro Parks acquired the property in 2016. Over the past few years, work has been done to create a park-like setting including trails within the 57 acre space. Section one also ties into Queen Anns Way and Livingston Drive.
Residents return to North Olmsted’s Homecoming and parade: Photos
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- North Olmsted’s Homecoming returned with big crowds attending over the weekend at Community Park. “Homecoming was a great time,” North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones said. “Seeing so many people in our community enjoying the atmosphere and live music throughout the weekend was wonderful.”
Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail
SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
Cleveland’s new Vision Zero plan aims to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries from crashes on city streets by 2032
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After four years of detailed work, Cleveland officials are ready to seek approval on Friday from the City Planning Commission for Vision Zero Action Plan, a plan aimed at eliminating deaths and serious injuries caused by crashes on city streets by 2032. “It’s aggressive, but we...
