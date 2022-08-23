Read full article on original website
Related
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift lead MTV Video Music Awards
Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton artist who's among the world's biggest stars, scored MTV's artist of the year award Sunday at the annual Video Music Awards. The artist who dropped "Harry's House" this year also accepted his award for the year's best album via video, before heading back to his own global concert run.
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0