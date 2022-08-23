ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio ISD reports 5 percent jump in student enrollment over last year

SAN ANTONIO - Early enrollment numbers reveal local public school districts may have finally stopped their attendance slides and be growing again. That's critically important to administrators, who receive a substantial portion of their funding from the state based on average daily attendance. At San Antonio ISD, there are 45,500...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA gifted new sculpture to beautify downtown campus

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA has accepted the gift of a new sculpture which will beautify the downtown campus. Crews began installing the 18-foot sculpture. Renowned sculptor, Fletcher Benton created the piece, titled Drum Rhythm Number 11. It weighs 3,500 pounds and depicts a drum and drumsticks. UTSA's Vice President...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
THRIFTY CITY: San Antonio ranks No. 4 among best cities for thrifting, new report says

SAN ANTONIO - After celebrating National Thrift Shop Day on Aug. 17, many will be happy in how the Alamo City ranks among thrift conscious consumers. Actually, San Antonio ranks No. 4 among the best cities for thrifting, according to a new report by Lawn Love. In fact, Texas has three cities in the Top 10 on this list, with Houston ranked No. 2 and Austin at No. 8.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Uvalde parents rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases

Families of the Uvalde shooting victims and march for our lives activists are gathering at the Texas State Capitol Saturday. They're rallying for stricter gun reform laws in the state, following that mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Those families lost 19 children and two teachers in that...
UVALDE, TX
Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun

SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Community Health#How To Deal#Diseases#General Health#Linus Covid
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Multiple cars involved in rollover crash on the Northside of town

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple cars were involved in a rollover vehicle crash that shut down a portion of the Southeast Loop 410 access road. The accident happened Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m. on the Northside of town. No life-threatening injuries were reported, according to police on the scene, only...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Vet Memorial’s James Peoples 71-yard TD. NOMINEE #2: MacArthur’s Anthony Cantu fumble TD. NOMINEE #3:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

