news4sanantonio.com
Experts fear grocery inflation could lead to nutrition issues for children
SAN ANTONIO - Inflation is easing in some areas, but economists say you might be feeling it in your grocery bill through the end of the year. Grocery prices rose by 13.1% in July from a year before, and restaurant prices were up 7.6%, according to the Labor Department. The...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio ISD reports 5 percent jump in student enrollment over last year
SAN ANTONIO - Early enrollment numbers reveal local public school districts may have finally stopped their attendance slides and be growing again. That's critically important to administrators, who receive a substantial portion of their funding from the state based on average daily attendance. At San Antonio ISD, there are 45,500...
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA gifted new sculpture to beautify downtown campus
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA has accepted the gift of a new sculpture which will beautify the downtown campus. Crews began installing the 18-foot sculpture. Renowned sculptor, Fletcher Benton created the piece, titled Drum Rhythm Number 11. It weighs 3,500 pounds and depicts a drum and drumsticks. UTSA's Vice President...
news4sanantonio.com
THRIFTY CITY: San Antonio ranks No. 4 among best cities for thrifting, new report says
SAN ANTONIO - After celebrating National Thrift Shop Day on Aug. 17, many will be happy in how the Alamo City ranks among thrift conscious consumers. Actually, San Antonio ranks No. 4 among the best cities for thrifting, according to a new report by Lawn Love. In fact, Texas has three cities in the Top 10 on this list, with Houston ranked No. 2 and Austin at No. 8.
news4sanantonio.com
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde parents rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims and march for our lives activists are gathering at the Texas State Capitol Saturday. They're rallying for stricter gun reform laws in the state, following that mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Those families lost 19 children and two teachers in that...
news4sanantonio.com
Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun
SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
news4sanantonio.com
Classes called off at Boone County elementary school due to staff shortage
A west Virginia elementary school was not able to open for classes Friday due to a staff shortage. In a tweet posted at 6:40 Friday morning, Boone County schools announced Van Elementary would be closed for the day. The superintendent says a large number of staff members were off and...
news4sanantonio.com
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
news4sanantonio.com
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot in head after argument with partner escalates, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is fighting for her life after an argument with her partner escalated, according to San Antonio police. Officials were called to 3000 Ivy Ridge Ln Saturday morning for a shooting in progress. According to police, the couple was arguing and began to wrestle for a...
news4sanantonio.com
Security guard attacked by man inside Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after attacking a security guard at the Shops at Rivercenter Downtown. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall along East Commerce Street near Alamo Plaza. Police said the security guard approached a man who was walking inside the...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people shot after suspects came into their apartment asking for gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot after two suspects entered their apartment asking about a gun and then opened fire on the Southeast side. Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive at 3:46 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two suspects went...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot multiple times at stop light following highway road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot multiple times following a road rage incident on the Northwest side of town. According to officials, the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at a stop light off the W. Loop 1604 Highway. An occupant in the suspects’ vehicle exited the car and...
news4sanantonio.com
Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot from passing vehicle while walking along Northeast Side highway, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking along a Northeast Side highway early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. along Austin Highway near Rittiman Road. Police said the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by a bullet...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after pepper-spraying 71-year-old property owner for being evicted
Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman with a charge of injury to the elderly after she pepper-sprayed a property owner after being evicted. 31-year-old Larrietta Holmes allegedly pulled up to the property when the 71-year-old man was checking on the property. Witnesses saw her enter and then flee the...
news4sanantonio.com
Multiple cars involved in rollover crash on the Northside of town
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple cars were involved in a rollover vehicle crash that shut down a portion of the Southeast Loop 410 access road. The accident happened Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m. on the Northside of town. No life-threatening injuries were reported, according to police on the scene, only...
news4sanantonio.com
Wrong-way driver crashes head on into another vehicle along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was hospitalized after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on accident. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday along U.S. Highway 281 near Josephine Street on the North Side. Police said the wrong-way driver slammed into the car driven by the woman. Investigators say the...
news4sanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and have you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #1: Vet Memorial’s James Peoples 71-yard TD. NOMINEE #2: MacArthur’s Anthony Cantu fumble TD. NOMINEE #3:...
