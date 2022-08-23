Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced to probation for Cole County armed robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year is sentenced. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down earlier this month to accessory to stealing. He was sentenced Friday to five years supervised probation. Spain and his alleged accomplice, Jerome Jones, of Jefferson City, were arrested...
Crawford County, Mo. man sentenced for child enticement
A 49-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison on a child enticement charge.
krcgtv.com
Woman charged after allegedly shooting up bar
A Waynesville woman has been charged with three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon for an incident in July in which she allegedly shot a gun inside a St. Robert bar while drunk. The charges against 30-year-old Danisha L. Blevins indicate that she brandished a loaded weapon while intoxicated...
abc17news.com
Fayette shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder in CMU student death
FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Howard County prosecutor has charged a suspect after a Thursday night fatal shooting of a senior Central Methodist University football player in Fayette. Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Torrance Evans, according to online court documents. Fayette Police responded...
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in rural Missouri
A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend's death Monday morning in rural Missouri.
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
kwos.com
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagan was one of the three people allegedly shot by 19-year-old Ethan Bondurant of California. One...
msn.com
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
abc17news.com
One in custody after deadly Fayette shooting
FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) - One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Fayette on Thursday night. ABC 17 News crews saw crime scene tape and state and local police in the 500 block of N. Linn Ave. Cpl. Kyle Green with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells ABC...
krcgtv.com
Prison inmate pronounced dead Sunday
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A prisoner at Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead at the prison Sunday. According to a press release, Clifford Pearson, 58, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for First-degree Murder. He had been in prison since 2002. Pearson apparently died of...
krcgtv.com
Man in custody after barricading self, women in Sedalia house
One man was arrested a fight led to a standoff with Sedalia police. Someone called police to the 800 block of North New York Avenue Tuesday at 8:12 pm. When police got there, they found there had been a fight and someone fired a gun. A person was able to...
KMZU
Area sheriff describes FBI visit as audit into gun permitting
SEDALIA, MO - The Pettis County Sheriff updated residents on a visit by the FBI to the office for the purpose of obtaining information about concealed-carry firearm permits issued to citizens. Sheriff Brad Anders said FBI agents arrived August 9 wanting to view files of issued controlled-carry permits. By presenting...
Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City
A Linn man suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit him while he was trimming grass in Jefferson City on Thursday. The post Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Domestic dispute leads to Phelps County woman's death; man charged
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Beulah woman is dead and her boyfriend is in custody in the Phelps County Jail on no bond after a domestic disturbance led to violence and death Monday. According to the Phelps County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a home in Beulah Monday afternoon that was shared by 36-year-old Michael Douglas Billingsley and his girlfriend, who is identified in court documents only as V.B.
Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Columbia residents protest Roe v. Wade overturning in ‘Summer of Rage Protest’
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Como for Choice held a "Summer of Rage" protest Saturday evening at the Boone County Courthouse to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A group of Columbia residents gathered in response to the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer which led to Missouri becoming the first state The post Columbia residents protest Roe v. Wade overturning in ‘Summer of Rage Protest’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police host active shooter training Saturday afternoon
Columbia Police Department held two free active shooter training sessions Saturday. The post Columbia Police host active shooter training Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
