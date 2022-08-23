ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

kjluradio.com

Columbia man sentenced to probation for Cole County armed robbery

One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year is sentenced. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down earlier this month to accessory to stealing. He was sentenced Friday to five years supervised probation. Spain and his alleged accomplice, Jerome Jones, of Jefferson City, were arrested...
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman charged after allegedly shooting up bar

A Waynesville woman has been charged with three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon for an incident in July in which she allegedly shot a gun inside a St. Robert bar while drunk. The charges against 30-year-old Danisha L. Blevins indicate that she brandished a loaded weapon while intoxicated...
WAYNESVILLE, MO
abc17news.com

Fayette shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder in CMU student death

FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Howard County prosecutor has charged a suspect after a Thursday night fatal shooting of a senior Central Methodist University football player in Fayette. Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Torrance Evans, according to online court documents. Fayette Police responded...
FAYETTE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed

Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks.  In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
msn.com

2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
abc17news.com

One in custody after deadly Fayette shooting

FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) - One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Fayette on Thursday night. ABC 17 News crews saw crime scene tape and state and local police in the 500 block of N. Linn Ave. Cpl. Kyle Green with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells ABC...
FAYETTE, MO
krcgtv.com

Prison inmate pronounced dead Sunday

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A prisoner at Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead at the prison Sunday. According to a press release, Clifford Pearson, 58, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for First-degree Murder. He had been in prison since 2002. Pearson apparently died of...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

Area sheriff describes FBI visit as audit into gun permitting

SEDALIA, MO - The Pettis County Sheriff updated residents on a visit by the FBI to the office for the purpose of obtaining information about concealed-carry firearm permits issued to citizens. Sheriff Brad Anders said FBI agents arrived August 9 wanting to view files of issued controlled-carry permits. By presenting...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Domestic dispute leads to Phelps County woman's death; man charged

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Beulah woman is dead and her boyfriend is in custody in the Phelps County Jail on no bond after a domestic disturbance led to violence and death Monday. According to the Phelps County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a home in Beulah Monday afternoon that was shared by 36-year-old Michael Douglas Billingsley and his girlfriend, who is identified in court documents only as V.B.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia residents protest Roe v. Wade overturning in ‘Summer of Rage Protest’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Como for Choice held a "Summer of Rage" protest Saturday evening at the Boone County Courthouse to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A group of Columbia residents gathered in response to the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer which led to Missouri becoming the first state The post Columbia residents protest Roe v. Wade overturning in ‘Summer of Rage Protest’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

