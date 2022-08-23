Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Benefit Resale, Bake Sale for Jenny Holt
August 26, 2022 - A bake sale, resale benefit for Jenney Hold is from 10am until 2pm on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 708 Southview Circle in Center. The donation room is filling up fast for this benefit and orders are coming in for the Bake Sale. Come by and volunteer to help price and set up Jenny Holt’s outside sale.
Fall Cattleman’s Roundup Set for Sept. 10
August 27, 2022 - The Fall Cattleman’s Roundup will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10am until 4pm at the Carthage Exposition Center, 1735 Ball Park Road, Carthage, Texas. Guest speaks are County and Parish Extension Agents; Veterinarians; Mix 30 Liquid Feed; Herbicide and Pesticide Reps; Farm...
City of Center Passes 2023 Tax Rate, Budget; Approves New Rates, Fees
August 26, 2022 - The Center City Council met on August 22, 2022 and adopted the Tax Rate of $0.602640 per $100 which is slightly lower than the voter-approval tax rate of $0.602641. The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate the city may adopt without holding an election to seek voter approval of the rate.
VFW Post 8904 Traveling for VJ Day Program with WWII Veteran Procell
Mr. Procell was a 21-year-old member of the US Navy from Shelby County, Texas when the Japanese formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945. While we have read and possibly saw a movie or documentary of the event, Mr. Procell actually lived it. He was there, anchored in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS North Carolina on that historic day.
Joaquin ISD Notice of Public Hearing, Special Meeting; Aug. 29 Agenda
August 26, 2022 - The Joaquin School Board will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 in the Boardroom at the Joaquin ISD Administration Building. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the school district’s 2022-2023 Budget and proposed Tax rate. Notice Special...
X.L. “Tex” Ratcliff
Funeral service is at 1pm Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Community Funeral Home, Center, Texas. His final resting place is at St. John Cemetery in Center. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Ratcliff; sisters, Elma Fields and Zelma Fields; brothers, O.B. Ratcliff and L.A. Ratcliff; wife Thelma Ratcliff; and significant other, Retha McCain.
Creola Nobles
A celebration of life will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Buckley Cemetery, Carter's Ferry Road W., Milam, Texas 75959 with Rev. Scottie Suell officiating. At the age of 18 she married Jimmy Nobles and upon their union they had five children. She was proceeded in...
This Week in Shelby County Football; Week 2 Schedule
Week 1 of this year’s regular season saw all five of Shelby County’s teams gain wins to start their seasons. The Center Roughriders took an exciting multi-overtime win on the road over the Tatum Eagles last Friday by a 44-42 score. Center will host the Spring Hill Panthers at Roughriders Stadium on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers beat the visiting Sabine Cardinals by a 44-34 score.
Audrey Taylor Celebrates 100th Birthday
August 29, 2022 - Focused Care of Center celebrated the 100th Birthday of Audrey Taylor on Friday, August 26, 2022 with her family!. Audrey Taylor was born August 26, 1922, in Center, Texas to Eddie and Ona Watson and had four siblings. In February 1940 she married Ramsey Taylor and together they have one son, Chris Taylor. She and her husband celebrated 47 years before his passing in 1987.
Tenaha Takes “Battle of the Tigers” Season Opener 50-38 over West Sabine
Junior quarterback Ja’Tyrion Moore had a big day in Tenaha’s 50-38 over the West Sabine Tigers during their varsity football season opener. Moore rushed for six touchdowns, passed for another score and made two 2-point conversions during the win. The game was played at Timpson High School due to heavy rain.
