Mr. Procell was a 21-year-old member of the US Navy from Shelby County, Texas when the Japanese formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945. While we have read and possibly saw a movie or documentary of the event, Mr. Procell actually lived it. He was there, anchored in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS North Carolina on that historic day.

