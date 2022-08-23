ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Clarifies Comments About Shep Rose Cheating on Taylor Ann Green: There’s ‘Trust Issues’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Adding his two cents. Craig Conover weighed in on Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s split after previously insinuating his pal had cheated on Taylor pre-breakup.

“What it was based on, you know, [is that] in the beginning of their relationship there was stuff,” Craig, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his RumHaven by Sewing Down South collaboration earlier this month. “I brought it up on last year’s reunion and I know that they had worked through stuff before. That’s really all I needed to have the opinion that I had, which is [that] in any relationship where there’s infidelity, there’s gonna be serious trust issues that [are] a lot of the times impossible to heal.”

The Southern Charm star previously hinted during the July 21, episode of the series that Taylor’s uneasiness over Shep going out and drinking was rooted in his past infidelities. The Average Expectations author, 42, confessed during the show’s season 7 reunion in January 2021 that he had cheated on his then-girlfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATQ8T_0hSH0FIX00
Craig Conover, Shep Rose, and Taylor Ann Green. Shutterstock(2); Bravo

“Taylor thinks it’s only a campfire. What Shep’s freaking out about is there are landmines and accelerant and gasoline all over,” Craig explained during the July episode. “And he goes, ‘If you keep stroking this campfire it’s going to explode.’ You know s–t, I know s–t, everyone knows s–t except for Taylor.”

The Sewing Down South founder told Us this month that while he and Austen Kroll tried their “hardest to stay out” of the drama with Shep and Taylor, 27, he eventually gave his opinion, as seen throughout season 8.

“I’m not sure how the rest of their stuff’s gonna play out, especially with current events going on,” Craig said, referring to the couple’s split in July after two years. “I know we’ve got our reunion coming up and I have no idea what to expect. But I’m sure there will be plenty to talk about.”

The Pillow Talk author teased that while he doesn’t “know” the exact reason for Shep and Taylor’s split, he is confident that the cast’s season 8 reunion will be “very interesting” and a place for them to “work” it out.

When asked whether he sees the Hilton Head, South Carolina, native getting back together with the clinical assistant, Craig was a little less optimistic.

“Breakups make me sad no matter what [and] this is a weird one. But at the end of the day, there was a lot of love,” he confessed. “I don’t know what’s best for them, but yeah, it’s always a bummer.”

Craig added that before Taylor, he’s “never seen anyone” love Shep “for who he is,” which made their split even harder to witness. “It was nice that he had found someone that really liked him for who he was, but we’ll see how it plays out,” he teased.

While fans wait to see how season 8 of Southern Charm ends, Craig is focused on his latest business venture: collaborating with RumHaven for a limited-edition capsule collection, which includes a pillow, coasters and candle.

“The Coconut Collection from RumHaven by Sewing Down South will be on Sewing Down South’s website, sewingdownsouth.com, starting [Tuesday], August 23rd,” the law school graduate told Us. “And it will be in store and we’re also having a big event.”

Craig revealed that the in-store celebration for the alcohol brand team-up will be on Thursday, August 25, at his flagship store on King Street in Charleston. “I will be there having a blast with RumHaven and all of y’all,” he concluded.

For more information on the RumHaven by Sewing Down South collection, click here.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

This Is How Patricia Altschul Reacted When She Heard About Whitney Sudler-Smith & Naomie Olindo’s Situation

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo also chat about the buzzy relationship in a first look at the September 1 episode of Southern Charm. Enter the moms into the chat. In a first look at the upcoming September 1 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith are sitting down with their mothers, who are learning all about whatever is happening between the two.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Southern Charm' Star Leva Bonaparte and Her Husband Own Several Top Charleston Restaurants

The cast members on Southern Charm showcase their personal relationships in front of the cameras, but a few of the stars also let the world in on their business ventures. While Craig Conover has his pillow business, Sewing Down South, and Austen Kroll has his beer company, TropHop, Season 7 addition Leva Bonaparte owns some of the top eateries and bars in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
realitytitbit.com

Who is Whitney from Southern Charm dating as Naomie says they kissed?

Naomie Olindo confessed she kissed her co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith on the recent episode, leaving viewers wondering whether they are currently dating since filmed wrapped up. We’ve got the gossip. Craig Conover wasn’t happy about their hook-up, calling his exes’ actions “shady”. Whitney and Naomie hooked up in late 2021,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
realitytitbit.com

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?

Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Kenya Moore Getting Fired From ‘RHOA?’ Rumors Resurface About Her Departure

For nearly a decade, actress and reality star Kenya Moore has twirled in multiple Real Housewives of Atlanta scenes as one of the Bravo show’s longtime peach holders. Since joining in 2012, Kenya has become responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, from her widely discussed relationships to her physical and verbal altercations with co-stars like Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, and Sheree Whitfield.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Southern Charm
International Business Times

'Southern Charm' Spoilers: Shep Rose Says This Is Why Craig Conover Is 'Lashing Out' At Him

The upcoming episode of "Southern Charm" Season 8 will feature pals Shep Rose and Craig Conover going head-to-head. In a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly of Thursday's episode of the Bravo series, Shep, 42, insisted that Craig's anger is not about him but rather his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's hookup before their cast trip.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dr. Eugene Harris Reacts to Toya Bush-Harris’ Messy Comments on ‘Married to Medicine’

Toya Bush-Harris continues to have controversial moments. “Married to Medicine” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the positive side, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe were finally able to hash things out. Heavenly apologized for the comments she made about Contessa’s marriage on her YouTube channel. She said she never intended to hurt Contessa in any way. And she does care about Contessa’s feelings because they always had a genuine friendship. Contessa was grateful for the apology. She also said the vulnerable side of Heavenly is the real Heavenly she has grown close to over the years. What upset her the most during the intervention is Heavenly laughing while the montage was playing. Contessa didn’t think Heavenly was remorseful that day. So it was nice to see that Heavenly does actually care and she wants their friendship to be repaired.
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer

Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
TV SERIES
E! News

How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video

Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

192K+
Followers
21K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy