OVI Checkpoint in Union County Saturday
Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Union County Saturday evening. The OVI checkpoint funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on the provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes...
Annual Memorial Service Honors Ohio’s Fallen Workers
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) today to honor 126 Ohioans who died as a result of a workplace illness or accident. BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud led her agency’s 12th annual Fallen Workers Memorial from BWC headquarters in downtown Columbus....
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Michael F. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs. .Kathryn M. Keets was placed on five years community...
Dedicated Space Strictly for Families Planned for 2022 Hardin County Fair
The Hardin County Fair is creating a dedicated space strictly for families that will be centered around kids. Some of the activities that will be featured in the KidZone will be: Win-every-time games; Farm Comedy Show; All American Petting Zoo; COSI on Wheels and many more. As a result of...
BBB Alert: Powerball Text Scam
Columbus, OH (August 22, 2022) – Another text scam is making rounds in Central Ohio. BBB has received numerous complaints about fraudulent texts stating that a powerball winner would like to “give back to 40 lucky persons.” In reality, it’s just an attempt to lure victims into revealing personal information.
Kenton High School Boys Varsity Golf falls to Bath High School 172-199
Kenton falls to 0-2 in the WBL after losing Thursdays match to Bath. Grady Baum led the Wildcats with a 47. Landon Plaugher followed with a 49. Hunter Furr and Stone Sauber chipped in with a 51 and 52.
Elida Overpowers Kenton 45-14
The Elida Bulldogs rushed for 305 yards and defeated the Kenton Wildcats 45-14 in Western Buckeye League football action Friday at Robinson Field. The Wildcats (0-2 overall, 0-1 WBL) led 14-7 in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0) surged ahead 21-14 at the half and then outscored Kenton 24-0 over the final two periods.
