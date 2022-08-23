ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

OVI Checkpoint in Union County Saturday

Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Union County Saturday evening. The OVI checkpoint funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on the provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes...
UNION COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Annual Memorial Service Honors Ohio’s Fallen Workers

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) today to honor 126 Ohioans who died as a result of a workplace illness or accident. BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud led her agency’s 12th annual Fallen Workers Memorial from BWC headquarters in downtown Columbus....
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Michael F. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs. .Kathryn M. Keets was placed on five years community...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Safety Belt#Traffic Accident
wktn.com

BBB Alert: Powerball Text Scam

Columbus, OH (August 22, 2022) – Another text scam is making rounds in Central Ohio. BBB has received numerous complaints about fraudulent texts stating that a powerball winner would like to “give back to 40 lucky persons.” In reality, it’s just an attempt to lure victims into revealing personal information.
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Elida Overpowers Kenton 45-14

The Elida Bulldogs rushed for 305 yards and defeated the Kenton Wildcats 45-14 in Western Buckeye League football action Friday at Robinson Field. The Wildcats (0-2 overall, 0-1 WBL) led 14-7 in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0) surged ahead 21-14 at the half and then outscored Kenton 24-0 over the final two periods.
KENTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy