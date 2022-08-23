ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Ms.Nair
5d ago

🤣😂 wowww just when i thought i'd heard every lame, absurd even rediculous excuse for killing another human being here come this one....SMDH

NJ.com

Woman shot, killed in Atlantic City, cop say

A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Sunday, authorities sid. Malikah McLaughlin was found with gunshot wounds on the first block of South Bellevue Avenue at 1:09 a.m., the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. McLaughlin, of Atlantic City, was pronounced dead at the scene. No...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Washington Township, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Washington Township, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Reported Missing Out Of Ewing

Police in Ewing are seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy reported missing. Conner Bromwell walked away from his home around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 and was last seen on Farrell Avenue. He was last seen wearing a grey "Star Wars" hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and grey...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Self Defense#Domestic Violence#Philadelphia#Restraining Orders#Violent Crime
BreakingAC

Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in puppy’s death

A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
LINWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
94.5 PST

New Jersey, If You See A Napkin In Your Car Door Handle Call The Police ASAP

I can’t speak for all the men out there, but as women, we have to think of our safety almost constantly. We are hard-wired to be that way and frankly it sucks. We shouldn't have to think twice before taking a jog without a tracking device or walking back to our car at night. It is important that you know what just happened to Erin Mimms so it does not happen to you or anyone you love.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m.No arrests were made. A weapon was recovered from the victim.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
downbeach.com

Linwood man gets maximum sentence for fatally injuring his dog

MAYS LANDING – Following a guilty plea to third-degree animal cruelty, Kyle Blythe, 24, of Linwood was sentenced Aug. 24, to 364 days in the Atlantic County Jail and five years of probation following his release. Blythe was arrested and charged with animal cruelty following an investigation by the...
LINWOOD, NJ
