Read full article on original website
Ms.Nair
5d ago
🤣😂 wowww just when i thought i'd heard every lame, absurd even rediculous excuse for killing another human being here come this one....SMDH
Reply(9)
5
Related
New Jersey Man Accused of Robbing McDonald’s Gets Nine Years in Prison
PLAINFIELD, NJ (PRESS RELEASE – UNION Co. PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE) – A Plainfield man who was...
N.J. woman sentenced to prison on gun charge in Pa. state trooper’s killing
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced on a gun charge linked to the killing of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper 13 years ago. Emily Joy Gross, of Westfield, was sentence of one to two years in state prison for providing the gun used by Daniel Autenrieth on June 7, 2009, in the shooting death of Trooper Joshua Miller.
Man gets life sentence for 2020 killing of Brewerytown dogwalker
Family and friends of Milan Loncar, a beloved Brewerytown man who was shot and killed while walking his dog in January 2020, gathered for the sentencing of the man convicted of the crime.
Woman shot, killed in Atlantic City, cop say
A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Sunday, authorities sid. Malikah McLaughlin was found with gunshot wounds on the first block of South Bellevue Avenue at 1:09 a.m., the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. McLaughlin, of Atlantic City, was pronounced dead at the scene. No...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shoni Sanders?
"I sometimes look at her picture and I just say, 'Shoni, I'm sorry this happened to you,'" said her father, Jamie Sanders.
foxbaltimore.com
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
Pair Indicted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting Of Teenager: Report
Two men from South Jersey have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy, NJ Advance Media reported. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, were charged by a grand jury in the fatal May 26 shooting of Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, of Vineland, the outlet said.
Teen Boy Reported Missing Out Of Ewing
Police in Ewing are seeking the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy reported missing. Conner Bromwell walked away from his home around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 and was last seen on Farrell Avenue. He was last seen wearing a grey "Star Wars" hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and grey...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in puppy’s death
A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
987thecoast.com
Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen
Two men have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a 15 year old boy from Vineland. NJ.com reports that both men are from Cumberland County, both indicted on first degree murder charges. The post Two Indicted on Charges in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Vineland Teen appeared...
firststateupdate.com
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man wanted in attack inside Atlantic City casino bathroom
State Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly struck a casino patron and stole a wallet. The man forcefully took the wallet containing $200 in cash after striking the patron in the head inside a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom at about 10:22 p.m. Sunday, according to State Police.
N.J. arson dog Ember deserves better after her death | Editorial
There may be a cover-up going on. It seems that some important information could have been redacted, or is missing altogether. We don’t know exactly how “Ember,” a red fox retriever that worked for the Gloucester County Fire Marshal’s Office, died. Only about 3 years old,...
New Jersey, If You See A Napkin In Your Car Door Handle Call The Police ASAP
I can’t speak for all the men out there, but as women, we have to think of our safety almost constantly. We are hard-wired to be that way and frankly it sucks. We shouldn't have to think twice before taking a jog without a tracking device or walking back to our car at night. It is important that you know what just happened to Erin Mimms so it does not happen to you or anyone you love.
Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m.Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m.No arrests were made. A weapon was recovered from the victim.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
downbeach.com
Linwood man gets maximum sentence for fatally injuring his dog
MAYS LANDING – Following a guilty plea to third-degree animal cruelty, Kyle Blythe, 24, of Linwood was sentenced Aug. 24, to 364 days in the Atlantic County Jail and five years of probation following his release. Blythe was arrested and charged with animal cruelty following an investigation by the...
Hamilton, NJ man, 23, killed in three-vehicle I-195 crash
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 23-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a dump truck on I-195 just past midnight early Saturday. The three-vehicle crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. at Exit 1B in the westbound lanes of I-195 near the interchange with I-295 and NJ-29, according to State Police.
Philadelphia man recovering from carjacking, shooting hopes to heal community
Raheem Bell, 27, was shot during a carjacking last spring near his home on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue. Now, as gun violence surges, he is trying to help his community.
It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
This is beginning to feel like an every day occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest...
NJ.com
NJ
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 13