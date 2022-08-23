The interesting reawakening of Palms Casino Resort continued at the top of the month with the grand opening of Ghostbar, the 55th-floor nightclub returning to its original name after a significant renovation under previous ownership. With its unparalleled Vegas views and high energy atmosphere, Ghostbar of old was one of those legendary local hot spots. This one is different. Is it still a bumping club, or more of a relaxed ultra lounge? Are there still DJs controlling the rhythm of the room, or some other form of innovative entertainment that appeals to different audiences? So far, the answer to all our questions is yes. Under San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality, all things Palms are designed for broader appeal, and Ghostbar is emblematic. It’s an indoor/outdoor social cocktail spot with DJs and vibes until Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m., when a full-on production show created by beloved local performer Skye Dee Miles kicks into gear.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO