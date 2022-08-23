Read full article on original website
jammin1057.com
Celebrate Your Furry Bestie On National Dog Day In Las Vegas
How can we repay our furry friend(s) who provide us with comfort, care and kinship. Well. Luckily, we live in a city where the dogs are treated better than kids. And we’re only slightly kidding. I mean, let’s be real. We see the Summerlin mothers (or fathers, too) who...
Meet ‘Blake Mead,’ a darkly-topical 80s-style parody
He's kind of cute, a little damp, smells fishy, seems to be tied up at times, and wears cement loafers. Say hello to "Blake Mead," one of the unfortunate characters to come from the mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard.
Fox5 KVVU
Pop-up pantry with food, water placed in Las Vegas homeless camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of volunteers have placed a pop-up pantry near a Las Vegas homeless camp in an effort to give those in need a quick way to access water, food and basic necessities. It’s a mission created by Las Vegas Community of Hope. The group...
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas’ Legendary Ghostbar Relaunches At The Palms
The interesting reawakening of Palms Casino Resort continued at the top of the month with the grand opening of Ghostbar, the 55th-floor nightclub returning to its original name after a significant renovation under previous ownership. With its unparalleled Vegas views and high energy atmosphere, Ghostbar of old was one of those legendary local hot spots. This one is different. Is it still a bumping club, or more of a relaxed ultra lounge? Are there still DJs controlling the rhythm of the room, or some other form of innovative entertainment that appeals to different audiences? So far, the answer to all our questions is yes. Under San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality, all things Palms are designed for broader appeal, and Ghostbar is emblematic. It’s an indoor/outdoor social cocktail spot with DJs and vibes until Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m., when a full-on production show created by beloved local performer Skye Dee Miles kicks into gear.
Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily
A signing gaffe has revealed the upcoming location earlier than originally planned
vegas24seven.com
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF. Must-see Halloween Parade Returns Fridays and Saturdays in October. Downtown Summerlin®, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation® located in the heart of the Summerlin® master planned community, is pleased to announce the return of the Halloween parade “Parade of Mischief”, produced by BESTAgency, this October.
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening after being rescued from overseas.
jammin1057.com
Where To Buy Halloween Décor In Las Vegas
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and if you’re a shopper or lover of the spooktacular holiday now is the time to start shopping. October 31 is exactly 69 days away which may seem like a long time but it really isn’t. We all know those people who wait until the month of the holiday to start getting into the swing of things but who’s to say you can’t start sooner? And most Las Vegans know that if you don’t get something when you see it it, you most likely won’t see it ever again.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter waiving adoption fees for all animals on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Shelter announced that it will waive adoption fees for all animal as part of an event on Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the shelter, to celebrate the culmination of Clear the Shelters adoption campaign, adoption fees for all animals will be waived. The organization says the fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines for appropriate animals. However, they note that a $10 license fee may apply.
Eater
This Very, Very Fancy Las Vegas Dinner Will Cost You $10,000
While there is hardly a shortage of ultra-luxe experiences for Las Vegas’s most coveted high-rollers, a new dining series hosted by the Wynn Las Vegas casino sets a price tag orders of magnitude higher than the typical wine-and-truffle prix fixe menu. Wynn is partnering with Domain H. William Harlan — the Napa Valley wine magnate behind the wineries of Harlan Estate, Bond, and Promontory — for an ultra-exclusive wine dinner series.
tmpresale.com
Engelbert Humperdinck in Las Vegas, NV Nov 25, 2022 – presale code
The newest Engelbert Humperdinck pre-sale password is now available to our members: Everybody with this presale information will have the opportunity to buy presale tickets before the general public!!!. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to go and see Engelbert Humperdinck’s show in Las Vegas. Here is what we...
Las Vegas man wants closure after laying father to rest
Losing a loved one is one of the toughest things to experience. One Las Vegas man recently laid his father to rest, but says he's still looking for closure.
news3lv.com
Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
Fox5 KVVU
FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
Donny Osmond returns to Harrah’s in Las Vegas for solo residency
Donny Osmond is set to return for his solo residency inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom on August 30.
8newsnow.com
Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
8newsnow.com
Additional dates announced for Pine Dining
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the success of Pine Dining, the Mt. Charleston lodge team has announced additional weekends of Las Vegas chefs showcasing their culinary skills. The first Pine Dining event took place on Saturday, July 23, and ended the weekend of Aug. 14, but two additional weekends have been added for September.
jammin1057.com
Daiso Opens New Location In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Ask and you shall receive. The famous Japanese discount store Daiso Japan has made it to Entertainment Capital of the World. The first Las Vegas store opened in December of last year making it the 81 U.S. store to open from the popular discount franchise. Local Las Vegan fans were...
Pet experts warn of parasites, bacteria found in puddles
Pets will typically come into contact with the bacteria after heavy rainfall or while playing in rivers, lakes, puddles and other standing water.
Fox5 KVVU
Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
