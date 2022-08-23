ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Brutal Video Shows Cops Tasing Handcuffed Woman Twice

By Eileen Grench
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pnLq_0hSGzncK00
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Facebook/Screenshot

Last month, two police officers were captured on video tasing a handcuffed woman as she screamed in pain in downtown Flint, Michigan . But rather than acknowledging possible misconduct in the disturbing footage, or naming the officers who took part in the arrest, as is fairly routine at a time of heightened awareness of police brutality , cops say they did nothing wrong.

In the video, first shared on Facebook by Amanda LaMielle, a 47-year-old educator who happened upon the scene during a night out downtown, a woman is seen standing in handcuffs as two police officers tower over her.

The woman—cops refused to identify her to The Daily Beast, but indicated she was facing charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct—had apparently been restrained by bouncers at a local night spot, LaMielle said.

“That’s where it begins,” LaMielle told The Daily Beast, explaining she captured the incident on her cell phone around 10:30 p.m. on July 29.

“When you see her feet go up … her body is just a noodle, and so her feet fall back down. She falls down to the ground,” she said, describing cops’ initial attempts to put the other woman in the car.

“They just move in closely and start tasing her, hoping that nobody’s going to notice. But obviously, I did,” LaMielle continued.

In the video, the woman screams as she is tased at close range by two Flint Police Department Officers while sitting on the ground, her arms handcuffed behind her back. Afterwards, the cops attempt to put her in the car once more, and are eventually successful.

According to LaMielle, she heard the unidentified woman get tased a second time while sitting in the car; the footage obtained by The Daily Beast is not clear on that point.

When LaMielle asked the police for their identification, they refused to provide it, as captured on video.

Booth, the police spokesperson , confirmed the unidentified woman was tased twice, though he did not indicate whether she was tased while inside the vehicle.

He also flatly denied any wrongdoing by the officers.

“The officers’ actions are not being investigated,” Booth told The Daily Beast. “We are aware of the video—our agency have reviewed the video and there are no department violations.”

Booth added that “officers are required to identify themselves to the public,” but that in reviewing the video, the department decided they did nothing wrong, and that they were “involved in quite a difficult situation.”

When The Daily Beast asked what, exactly, would keep officers from responding to LaMielle’s question about who they were, he said he didn’t want to “debate.”

“They were quite busy dealing with an arrest,” Booth said.

The spokesperson went on to claim that the arrested woman kicked a cop in the face three times, though it was not caught on the video LaMielle posted to Facebook, and she denied witnessing it in a text message.

When asked by the Daily Beast when, exactly, the alleged assault of an officer happened that night, Booth would not specify: “I think it’s enough for me to tell you why the charges are in place.”

Policing in the downtown sector of Flint has recently ramped up after city commissioners accepted an $850,000 donation from the family foundation of ex-mayor Charles Stewart Mott to fund “Operation Arrowhead.” The proposal called for the deployment of multiple officers from the Sheriff’s department to add onto the local police presence in the city’s downtown after a shooting at a downtown festival in May rattled business owners and the public.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on the video of the tasing. As of May, homicides were down 27 percent from 2021, according to statistics by the Flint Police Department.

LaMielle said her experience as an activist in other Michigan cities made her wary that incidents like this could lead to something worse in Flint if there continued to be little accountability. Specifically, she pointed to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, in Grand Rapids.

“Activists spent three and a half years begging and pleading with the commissioners to do something about these rogue police [in Grand Rapids],” she said. “We were laughed at. We were arrested, brutalized. They never did anything. And then Patrick was killed. And that’s just, that’s the direction I see this going. ”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 225

I ❤️ you
5d ago

Wow I will say yes some cops shouldn't be cops but it really is a hard job someone broke into my home years back and took all my Christmas presents and other things the cop that took the report came back the next day with gifts for my 2 kids he didn't have to do it but he said he couldn't sleep last night thinking about how my kids would feel on Christmas morning so I do know that some cops are good and we should respect the ones that respect the badge

Reply(2)
22
NW Prepper
5d ago

So? She was resisting going into the car. The taser is a compliance tool. Would you rather they arm bar her and tear her shoulder joint apart?

Reply(26)
39
K Knight
5d ago

These comments are hilarious 🤣. How about a new reality show? One that puts everyday citizens in the role of police officer. They will be required to subdue a violent suspect who is resisting and may or may not be armed. Then we can all finally get to see exactly how it's supposed to be done. They'll be required to sign a waiver though, in the event of injury or death. Now who's ready to step up?

Reply(7)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator

Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Cop Fired for Punching Pregnant Woman in Head Is Back on the Job

A San Antonio cop fired in 2019 after dashcam footage showed her punch a handcuffed pregnant woman in the head at least seven times, reportedly has her job back. Officer Elizabeth Montoya returned to the force on Wednesday, according to KSAT, which reported that Montoya, an eight-year veteran at the time of her dismissal, was reinstated by a third-party arbitrator. At a hearing in March, Montoya testified the blows were “compliance strikes” to get Kimberly Esparza, who was then six months pregnant, “to stop kicking me and to follow my instructions.” Montoya had stopped Esparza to search her for drugs, according to KSAT. San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said in a statement that local officials were “disappointed with the arbitrator’s decision,” and that the city “clearly established” that Montoya’s “conduct was not in keeping with the standards established by SAPD.”Read it at KSAT
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages

This is the moment a black man who was shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart was profiled and harassed by an employee who called the cops when the shopper refused to leave the store. Video shows Michael Mangum confronting Walmart employee Joe Williams, a theft prevention worker, after he...
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Stewart Mott
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Shooting#Tased#Violent Crime#Flint Pol
TheDailyBeast

Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says

A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.Wilson...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

‘Panicked’ Cousins Accused of Burying Their Dead Baby in Backyard

A North Carolina couple accused of killing their baby and burying its remains in the backyard are cousins, according to a family member.Dustin James VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Kaylene Riddle, 18, allegedly “panicked” when they realized she was pregnant, and the child was delivered alive, local NBC affiliate WRAL reported.VanDyke and Riddle are now charged with first-degree murder, jail records show.The precise age and gender of the child have not been publicly released, but Erwin Chief of Police Jonathan Johnson said detectives believe the baby was killed in November 2021. Authorities said they are still working to determine if the...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
The Independent

‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out

The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff

More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
MOUNT VERNON, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy