GoTab: Resistance to Automation Keeps Stadium Payments Stuck in the Past
As digital technologies become increasingly advanced, new opportunities are emerging to connect previously disparate ecosystems within unified payment systems and consumer-facing platforms. Noting an opening, restaurant commerce platform GoTab announced Monday (Aug. 22) the launch of GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations, through which venues such as food halls and sporting arenas can process each food seller’s transactions through a single platform, streamlining payouts and simplifying the consumer payment experience.
Indian Consumers Seek Relief From Cross-Border Education, Travel Payments Friction
The great reopening is upon us: Travel is surging, airports are crowded and railways are congested. Cross-border travel is seeing a snapback. Students are going back to school in person, shaking off the confines of virtual classrooms, and international students are finding their way into dorms and bursars’ offices.
Indian Social Commerce Platform Meesho Closes Grocery Business
Social commerce company Meesho has reportedly shuttered its Indian grocery business Superstore. Superstore has been closed in over 90% of the cities in India, with the only remaining hubs being Nagpur and Mysuru, and job losses came with that – almost 300 employees had their jobs cut, a report from Livemint says.
Growing Competition for ‘1099 Talent’ Puts Premium on Faster Contractor Payments
With gig economy workers becoming increasingly hard to find, payments surety, transparency and speed are potent forces that can keep a company’s 1099 workers happy — and onboard. However, many companies relying more on gig workers lack the internal systems or interdepartmental coordination to make this easy (or...
Meta Joins Amazon, Walmart in Bid for Indian eCommerce Market
Meta has joined forces with Indian eCommerce company JioMart to give customers the chance to buy groceries within Meta’s WhatsApp chat. Users in India can see JioMart’s full grocery selection on WhatsApp, add items to their cart, and pay within the WhatsApp chat, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 29) press release.
Today in B2B Payments: New B2B Products Aim to Help Cannabis, Meat Industries
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
UK Challenger Bank Zopa Reaches £2B Deposits Mark
U.K. challenger bank Zopa reported Thursday (Aug. 25) that its deposits now total more than £2 billion, driven by its offer to help customers do more with money that would otherwise sit idle. “With rising inflation, energy prices and rent increases adding considerable pressure on consumer finances, Zopa’s ambition...
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
Digital Marketplaces Tackle 3,000 Years of Agribusiness Inertia
For more than 3,000 years, the agriculture industry has been doing business manually. It started with stone tablets and still clings to last millennium’s paper documentation. That ancient legacy makes it one of the toughest to digitize. “It’s the world where IBM has a real different meaning — it...
ERP Firm Jesta I.S. Debuts Upgraded Procurement Tools
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) provider Jesta I.S. has launched what it calls a “major” upgrade to one of its “four foundational software pillars.”. According to a Thursday (Aug. 25) news release, Vision S&D 22.0 comes with new features, functionalities and integrations designed to optimize product journeys, material resource planning and product data and lifecycle management.
Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?
Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
Olio Raises $13M to Grow Platform for Post-Acute Healthcare Ecosystem
Olio Health has raised $13 million in a Series A investment round to grow its workflow and collaboration platform for the post-acute care (PAC) ecosystem. The platform is meant to improve upon the current communication and discharge process, which is manual, prone to error, not scalable and fails to give health systems insight into their patient’s conditions after discharge, Philip Lewis, partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners, which participated in the investment, said in a Monday (Aug. 29) press release.
Local Payments Boost D2C Beauty Brand Oriflame’s Global Social Seller Success
The pursuit of beauty could be called universal, but how people want to pay for it varies locally. To bridge legions of buyers and sellers scattered across the globe, fully-loaded payments platforms are getting this done for global brands operating in far-flung geographies. Discussing the finer points of selling globally...
Cart.Com Expands Fulfillment Operations to 95% of US
ECommerce company Cart.com has expanded its fulfillment centers in Memphis, Columbus, Salt Lake City and North Texas. “The expansion underscores Cart.com’s commitment to enable its nearly 6,000 brands to meet the delivery and fulfillment needs of today’s consumers, wherever they are,” the company said in a Monday (Aug. 29) news release.
Report: Banco Bradesco Buys Mexico’s Ictineo to Expand Outside Brazil
Aiming to start offering digital banking in Mexico, Brazil’s Bradescard, a subsidiary of Banco Bradesco, has reportedly agreed to acquire Mexico’s Ictineo Plataforma. Bradesco has had a financing company in Mexico for 12 years, but this will be its first retail banking venture outside Brazil, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) Reuters report.
Today in B2B Payments: Digital Solutions Tackle Industry-Specific Problems
Today in B2B payments, suppliers of digital solutions aim to streamline manual processes and other hurdles, with solutions for the agriculture, trucking and chemical industries. The agriculture industry has been tough to digitize, but that didn’t stop DiMuto CEO Gary Loh from launching his company in 2019 to solve the...
Inflation Expands Consumer, Merchant Interest in BNPL
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are commonplace in the modern economy, with 60% of consumers using them at one point or another. Retailers are also happy to offer BNPL services, especially in an economic environment that can generously be described as challenging. Inflation is up by 9.1%, according to the consumer price index, and supply chain disruptions mean inventory shortages that frustrate both merchants and consumers. Prices are at the top of shoppers’ minds as inflation curbs their spending power, with half of consumers saying they will switch brands to save money. Businesses that cannot afford to match their competitors risk losing customers and falling further behind, a negative feedback loop that could ultimately doom the merchant.
FCC to Investigate Mobile Carrier Data Sharing
The head of the Federal Communications Commission has called for an investigation into whether U.S. mobile carriers are complying with FCC geolocation data regulations. According to a Thursday (Aug. 25) news release from the FCC, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is asking the commission’s enforcement bureau to look into mobile companies' compliance with FCC rules that require carriers to inform consumers about how they use and share the geolocation data.
Data Brief: 42% of Customers Use Debit to Pay for Groceries vs 6% Digital Wallet Use
When it comes to grocery payments, shoppers are stuck in the past, compared to their retail, restaurant and travel payments. For PYMNTS’ recent study “How Consumers Perceive Surcharge Prompts,” created in collaboration with Payroc, we surveyed 2,879 U.S. credit card users in March to learn more about their payment habits, preferences and attitudes.
FTX, Alameda Research, Combine Crypto VC Operations
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX absorbed the venture capital operations of Alameda Research to combine portions of billionaire co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s businesses as crypto prices continue to experience an ongoing decline. That’s according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report by Bloomberg News, citing an interview with Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison.
