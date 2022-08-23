Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Clown show, evil, lies — accusations fly over DSS bylaws
=A Westover man’s monthly complaints against Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram changed direction — and gained a public ally. Jim Scearce set aside his ongoing harangue about the firing of former County Administrator David Smitherman and the now defunct property reassessment to focus on the Department of Social Services Board bylaws.
Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County. Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday. Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Another Win For Pittsylvania County As Tradesman Trucking Breaks Ground on Gretna Facility, Investing $4.5 Million and Creating 30 Jobs
Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 22,500-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. A growing trucking and transit company that provides freight and other services, Tradesman Trucking is investing $4.5 million and creating 30 new jobs with this project.
thenewsprogress.com
Chase City town employees given paid parental leave
As was discussed at last month’s meeting, town employees do not currently have any parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child. Instead, town employees must use up their sick leave in the case of either scenario. This would leave employees without any sick leave in the event they fall ill.
WDBJ7.com
As Section 8 vouchers start to be distributed, more landlords are needed for housing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is reporting a record high number of applicants this year for Section 8 housing. 4,106 Roanoke residents applied for the housing choice vouchers last week. RRHA is looking for more landlords, but some are hesitant to participate. “We have a...
wallstreetwindow.com
New Climax Convenience Center Opens In Pittsylvania County, Virginia
The new Climax Convenience Center is now fully operational and open to the public! The site is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the address is 8004 Climax Road. This site has:. Open-top containers for bulky items and recycling options. With the launch of this new site, the...
WDBJ7.com
Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
whee.net
Sovah here to stay
Sovah Health-Martinsville CEO Spencer Thomas appeared before City Council at a regular meeting Tuesday night to dispel rumors about the current status and future plans of Martinsville’s only hospital. He said the hospital was in a good position financially and had no plans of closing. Many of the rumors circulated when it was learned that the Martinsville hospital announced in May it would pause its obstetrics program.
cardinalnews.org
Fueled by losses, Pittsylvania mega site is ready for a win
Power lines have been moved, legislation has been passed, land has been graded, and now, the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill is just waiting to be claimed by one or more industrial users. The vacant site in Pittsylvania County jointly owned by the county and the City of...
cardinalnews.org
Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?
I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
WDBJ7.com
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
BrightView Health addiction treatment center opens its doors to Martinsville-Henry County
The BrightView Health addiction treatment center celebrated its May 31 opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 22. As the opioid epidemic surges on and continues to hit Martinsville-Henry County hard, the need for addiction recovery programs increases, according to Marsha Neal, the Operations Director of Martinsville’s BrightView. She hopes that BrightView can help those with addictions in our community. “It’s needed so much, because there are so many people in this area that have drug addictions that truly need our help.”
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Alan Everett Peck, 52 of Leesburg, FL, was driving the truck and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger was also injured and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The road has been cleared for traffic. EARLIER STORY: According to...
WSET
DPD still investigating why gun was brought into George Washington High School
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After Danville Police said a student brought a gun into school on Tuesday, ABC13 worked to learn more about what happened. As of Wednesday morning, there were still more questions than answers as to why and how a student got a gun into George Washington High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Alamance County woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: ACSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
WSET
Bedford County Sheriff's Office is warning the public on a email scam
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an email scam. The office said that they have been contacted by a few residents that received the email below. The office also said that they didn't send out any warnings to any area...
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WDBJ7.com
Moneta church yard sale donates money collected to 24 charities
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person’s trash can be another person’s treasure. A church in Moneta is having a major yard sale Saturday, with the proceeds going to local charities. Resurrection Catholic Church is hosting its annual Joyous Junque sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday....
WDBJ7.com
Danville apartment heavily damaged in fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville apartment sustained heavy damage in a fire Sunday night, according to the Danville Fire Department. Crews say they responded just before midnight to the 300 block of Seminole Trail. When crews arrived they found a 12-unit, two-story apartment building with the apartment in the...
WSLS
New Danville police officers focus on building relationships, fighting food insecurity
DANVILLE, Va. – Nine new police officers are already making a difference in Danville by focusing on community policing. “Without the community, the police can’t do their job,” said Officer Erica Lewis. Lewis was one of nine rookie officers to graduate Friday from the Community Leadership and...
