Pittsylvania County, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Clown show, evil, lies — accusations fly over DSS bylaws

=A Westover man’s monthly complaints against Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram changed direction — and gained a public ally. Jim Scearce set aside his ongoing harangue about the firing of former County Administrator David Smitherman and the now defunct property reassessment to focus on the Department of Social Services Board bylaws.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County.  Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday.  Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Another Win For Pittsylvania County As Tradesman Trucking Breaks Ground on Gretna Facility, Investing $4.5 Million and Creating 30 Jobs

Pittsylvania County officials and community leaders joined representatives from Tradesman Trucking to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 22,500-square-foot facility in the Gretna Industrial Park. A growing trucking and transit company that provides freight and other services, Tradesman Trucking is investing $4.5 million and creating 30 new jobs with this project.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Chase City town employees given paid parental leave

As was discussed at last month’s meeting, town employees do not currently have any parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child. Instead, town employees must use up their sick leave in the case of either scenario. This would leave employees without any sick leave in the event they fall ill.
CHASE CITY, VA
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Pittsylvania County, VA
Government
WDBJ7.com

Demolition of former Ramada Inn underway in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy to see why the demolition crew calls the machine ‘the muncher.’. The heavy equipment is taking down the former Ramada Inn on Franklin Road one bite at a time. The city of Roanoke bought the property in April, and crews spent about...
ROANOKE, VA
whee.net

Sovah here to stay

Sovah Health-Martinsville CEO Spencer Thomas appeared before City Council at a regular meeting Tuesday night to dispel rumors about the current status and future plans of Martinsville’s only hospital. He said the hospital was in a good position financially and had no plans of closing. Many of the rumors circulated when it was learned that the Martinsville hospital announced in May it would pause its obstetrics program.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
#County Administrator#Balanced Budget#The Board Of Supervisors
cardinalnews.org

Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?

I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Henry County Enterprise

BrightView Health addiction treatment center opens its doors to Martinsville-Henry County

The BrightView Health addiction treatment center celebrated its May 31 opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 22. As the opioid epidemic surges on and continues to hit Martinsville-Henry County hard, the need for addiction recovery programs increases, according to Marsha Neal, the Operations Director of Martinsville’s BrightView. She hopes that BrightView can help those with addictions in our community. “It’s needed so much, because there are so many people in this area that have drug addictions that truly need our help.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Alan Everett Peck, 52 of Leesburg, FL, was driving the truck and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger was also injured and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The road has been cleared for traffic. EARLIER STORY: According to...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Alamance County woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: ACSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, ACSO detectives were contacted by the Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the ACSO, DSS found reason to believe that Shontryail […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Moneta church yard sale donates money collected to 24 charities

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person’s trash can be another person’s treasure. A church in Moneta is having a major yard sale Saturday, with the proceeds going to local charities. Resurrection Catholic Church is hosting its annual Joyous Junque sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday....
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville apartment heavily damaged in fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville apartment sustained heavy damage in a fire Sunday night, according to the Danville Fire Department. Crews say they responded just before midnight to the 300 block of Seminole Trail. When crews arrived they found a 12-unit, two-story apartment building with the apartment in the...
DANVILLE, VA

