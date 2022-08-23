The BrightView Health addiction treatment center celebrated its May 31 opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 22. As the opioid epidemic surges on and continues to hit Martinsville-Henry County hard, the need for addiction recovery programs increases, according to Marsha Neal, the Operations Director of Martinsville’s BrightView. She hopes that BrightView can help those with addictions in our community. “It’s needed so much, because there are so many people in this area that have drug addictions that truly need our help.”

