Family Relationships

Rebecca Gayheart Shares More Family Photos From European Vacation With Estranged Husband Eric Dane, Daughters: ‘Blessed’

By Michelle McGahan
 5 days ago
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on June 3, 2017. Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

A modern family! Despite filing for divorce from husband Eric Dane in 2018, Rebecca Gayheart and the Euphoria actor have been busy enjoying a family vacation together with their children.

The Jawbreaker actress, 51, who has been documenting her family’s trip throughout Europe via Instagram since August 15, shared the final moments of the getaway on Tuesday, August 23.

“Refueling to avoid hangry humans,” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie video with Dane, 49, and their two daughters, Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10, waiting for their food at a restaurant. One day earlier, Gayheart posted a selfie of the family of four in Paris. “Bye for now,” she captioned the image.

On Saturday, August 20, the Urban Legend star, Dane and their daughters made “a pit stop in Paris ! 🇫🇷😘❣️,” Gayheart captioned a series of images of the foursome in the City of Love, adding the hashtags, “#eurodanes #familyvacation #blessed #thisisus.”

As Gayheart panned over the family’s Paris accommodations, there appeared to be a hint of romance in the air — at least when it came to hotel fare, which included a spread of chocolate-covered strawberries, chilled champagne and a bouquet of white roses.

On August 15, at the start of the family’s getaway, the Scream 2 actress shared a silly snap of the Grey’s Anatomy alum posing with his leg and arm in the air while Billie shared a half-smile at the camera while walking behind her dad. “This is us , family vacay 2022 🇫🇷🥳❣️,” Gayheart wrote.

Four years earlier, the Kentucky native — who still goes by Rebecca Gayheart Dane on Instagram — filed for divorce from the X-Men: The Last Stand actor, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” the couple wrote in a statement at the time. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to coparent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

The coparents have continued to do just that, with Gayheart frequently sharing snaps with her daughters on Instagram.

“Twas a fun day with my girls 👩‍👧‍👧☀️💕!” The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress captioned a two-photo post with her daughters in July. “#summervibes #beachday #momofgirls.”

On Mother’s Day 2022, she uploaded a series of throwback images with Billie and Georgia and accompanied the Instagram share with a heartfelt caption.

“Mother’s Day can be an emotional day for obvious reasons . Today I hope that all the mammas in the world including bonus moms , mothers we have lost , future moms , mommies helpers and mothers in any sense of the word have all been honored , remembered, celebrated and/or seen,” she wrote at the time. “It’s the hardest job in the world yet the most rewarding. 💗.”

For his part, in a February interview on SiriusXM, Dane joked that he was “terrified” of his daughters becoming teens due to what he sees on Euphoria, while adding seriously that he hopes the intense drug use depicted on the show “starts a conversation.”

Keep scrolling to see all of the Dane family’s vacation photos:

