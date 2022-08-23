ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbE7A_0hSGzMyp00

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner.

Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation of smoke and soot from the camper fire said, officials.

There is no indication of injury, assault, infection, or tumor said, officials.

Fire units were called to the trailer early morning of August 21. Ballinger was discovered by first responders after the fire was put out.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macon County Coroner’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Coroner identifies shooting victim

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

38-year-old Cresent City man dead after fatal crash

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A 38-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning. The Illinois State Police responded to a crash around 7:28 a.m. off Interstate 57 South. Ryan Rippe, a 38-year-old man from Crescent City, was driving his 2017 gray Ford Escape southbound. Rippe was behind 33-year-old Brandon Cole, who was driving […]
FORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County Coroner confirms death

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car. It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

36-year-old man dies after shooting in parking lot

UPDATE: Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson of Champaign in the 1500 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on Saturday. Police said he made a brief attempt to flee before being arrested. He’s been arrested on a murder charge. Police said they found a gun on him. Anderson is now in custody at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon County, IL
Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
County
Macon County, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

U of I Police investigating on-campus robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on campus early Sunday morning. The robbery happened at 12:52 a.m. near Wright and Healey Streets. Officers said that a man walked up to a female U of I student on the sidewalk and pushed her to the ground. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

23-year-old recovering after being shot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A 23-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the arm. The initial investigation indicates there was a large fight in the area when shots were fired. CPD responded to Cynthia and Anita Drive. Upon arrival, police found the victim and rendered medical aid until he was taken to the hospital. He […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Firefighters called out for apartment fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Springfield Thursday night. Crews were called to the 1500 block of W. Enos Ave. around 10:45 p.m. and found fire visible on the second and third floors. Firefighters were initially told children may be trapped inside, but learned everyone...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Two 24-year-olds shot in Campustown overnight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two 24-year-old Danville men were shot after a fight broke out between multiple people early Saturday morning. Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Third and Green Streets around 1:30 a.m. Officials say a 24-year-old male had a non-life threatening injury to his leg. Another 24-year-old male was […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Carbon Monoxide#Camper#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
wmay.com

Apartment Fire Under Investigation

An apartment building fire in Springfield has left 32 residents of the building displaced. The fire was reported around 10:45 Thursday night at the structure on West Enos Avenue. Firefighters were initially told that there may be children trapped inside the burning building. Crews made entry and conducted a search but found no one inside, and determined that all residents had been accounted for and were safe. One person was treated on-scene for an ankle injury. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Children escape from apartment complex fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A resident of a Springfield apartment and their children all made it out after the complex went up in flames Thursday. The Springfield Fire Department was called around 10:47 p.m.to the 1500 block of West Enos Avenue for the reported fire. On their way to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Students and business owners react to weekend Campustown shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Two students share the moments after hearing there was a shooting in Campustown. “It was definitely just kind of scary, I would say. My heart dropped for a little bit,” Maya Cornejo, a student at the U of I said. She was near the area of Saturday morning’s shooting at Third […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Seven people escape house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Charleston Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Division St. around 6:40 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof. Crews tried to get inside, but due to the type of construction and...
CHARLESTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

New Decatur Police K9 training for patrol

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – One of the furriest members of Decatur Police has been gaining muscle to prepare for working on the force.  According to a post on their Facebook page, Decatur Police K9 Hugo has gained seven and a half pounds of muscle in the past month from his high-protein diet and workout sessions. […]
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Police in two communities investigate overnight car burglaries

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in two Tazewell County communities say they saw a slew of burglaries to cars late Thursday night into Friday morning. Police in Morton says parts of six streets had vehicles broken into. Authorities in Green Valley say much the same thing, but didn’t specify where.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Road construction project beginning in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Urbana will experience intermittent lane closures for the next two weeks as construction crews mill and pave the road surfaces. The T-shaped construction zone will be located on Springfield Avenue between Gregory Street and Coler Avenue and on Lincoln Avenue between Springfield and University. The City […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Minor electrical fire at Savoy pharmacy

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Savoy Fire Department responded to a small electrical motor fire at CVS on 1111 Dunlap Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. “This was an electric motor on an air conditioner unit and it burns up, not much of a fire, but it does make some smoke and smells bad so they are […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Missing woman’s family still searching after investigation closes

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Police have ended their search for a missing Clinton woman. They said she left on her own, but her family thinks police are wrong – and they want answers. 32-year-old Juana Arellano disappeared Sunday night. Thursday afternoon, Clinton police announced they closed the case on the mother of three. Thursday evening, […]
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Campustown street closing again for ‘large delivery’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Fifth Street in Champaign’s Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday to accommodate what the City of Champaign described as a “large delivery.” The delivery will be taking place at a construction site at 411 East Green Street. The delivery will result in the closure of Fifth between […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Clinton Police ending search for missing woman

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday that it is ending its investigation into the disappearance of Juana Arellano. Via Facebook, Chief Ben Lowers said the investigation revealed that Arellano left the area voluntarily and there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Lowers said the investigation is considered closed and he […]
CLINTON, IL
wgel.com

Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man

Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at %7,500 cash. A...
RAMSEY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy