‘Selling The O.C.’: Meet the New Cast of Agents

Netflix hit series Selling Sunset now has two spinoffs with Selling Tampa (already streaming) and Selling The OC , set to hit the streaming platform on Aug. 24, 2022. The brokerage, the Oppenheim Group owned by Jason and Brett Oppenheim , expanded into Newport Beach and gives audiences a new group of real estate agents to follow. Here’s everything we know about the new cast of agents on Selling The OC .

(L to R) Gio Helou, Kayla Carmona, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland and Lauren Brito from ‘Selling The OC’ | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Polly Brindle brings the fun to ‘Selling The OC’

Selling The OC star Polly Brindle hails from West Yorkshire, England, and brings plenty of sass to the Oppenheim Group’s Newport Beach location . Polly recently spoke to Today and said, “I just hope that everybody who watches it is fully entertained … that’s kind of the aim of the game to show how our lives are. We want people to want to see (that).”

Meet Lauren Brito

Lauren has a long history in the real estate world and now she calls the Oppenheim Group home. This Selling The OC star says she had addiction issues in the past, but now is completely on the up and up. Lauren enjoys spending time with her dog and her fiancè. You can check out some of her photos for yourself on her Instagram .

Kayla Cardona crosses the line with one of her co-workers

What some might consider the newbie of the group, Kayla stirs the pot this season when she tries to cross the line with her married co-worker, Tyler Stanaland. Kayla has one son and wants to use this opportunity at the Oppenheim Group to create a life for him that brings security. How well Kayla gets along with her Selling The OC castmates seems up for debate.

‘Selling The OC’ features Alex Hall as Queen Bee

Alex snags tons of screentime during Selling The OC’s inaugural season. A single mom of two, Alex works to provide for her son and daughter. While she definitely sees herself walking down the aisle again at some point, her plate is too full right now, balancing work and her family.

(L to R) Brandi Marshall, Alex Hall and Gio Helou from ‘Selling The OC’ | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Gio Helou calls himself ‘top dog’ of the Oppenheim Group’s OC branch

Fans are either going to love Gio or hate him with his confident attitude. In the Selling The OC trailer, audiences hear Gio say he’s the “top dog” in the office. He’s married to his wife, Tiffany, and from the trailer alone, it looks like Gio manages to find himself in the middle of some drama. He tells a group of agents on the beach that he feels “ganged up on,” and fans will have to wait and see what leads to that particular conversation. Gio’s mom was also in the real estate business, so the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree.

Alexandra Jarvis is one of the ‘Selling The OC’ villains

Selling The OC features three Alexandras, so this one goes by Jarvis. Jarvis and Alexandra Rose are a power duo on the show and apparently, not well-liked by their co-workers. That doesn’t seem to bother Jarvis, though. In the trailer, she says that she and Rose are the two “top producing female agents at the brokerage.”

Brandi Marshall isn’t here for office drama

This Selling The OC cast member isn’t here to play games. Brandi wants to stay focused on her priorities and wants nothing to do with the trivial drama between some of her coworkers at the office. Brandi’s no-nonsense attitude puts her at the top of our list of new agent favorites.

(L to R) Lauren Brito and Brandi Marshall from ‘Selling The OC’ | Cr. Courtesy of NETFLIX/Netflix © 2022

Sean Palmieri knows all about luxury

Sean grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida, but now calls the great state of California home. According to his LinkedIn profile, Sean launched his real estate career in Miami. Before he dipped his toe in real estate, Sean was the “Marketing Director for one of San Diego’s leading luxury teams.”

Alexandra Rose finds herself at the center of the drama

Jarvis’ partner in crime, Alexandra Rose (or just Rose to those in the office) says the other agents in Selling The OC have spread nasty rumors about her, including that she slept with clients in order to secure listings. Rose and Jarvis face off against the majority of the Oppenheim Group in more than one occasion.

(L to R) Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose from ‘Selling The OC’ | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Tyler Stanaland has a connection to the stars

From the trailer, it seems like Tyler does everything he can to keep his head down and focus on his potential listings. Despite the incident with Kayla, Tyler manages to keep himself above the fray for the most part. Plus, he’s married to Pitch Perfect actor, Brittany Snow , and we can’t imagine him risking that relationship.

Austin Victoria balances homelife and work life in ‘Selling The OC’

One of four men in the Oppenheim Group’s Newport Beach office, Austin is the married dad of young twin girls. Balancing life with toddlers, his wife, and luxury real estate doesn’t come easy, but Austin makes it work.

