survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
E! News

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
UPI News

Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Roku is giving a glimpse of the new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Daniel Radcliffe. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story explores the life and career of parody singer and musician "Weird Al" Yankovic. The...
