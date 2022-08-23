Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL・
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Roku is giving a glimpse of the new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Daniel Radcliffe. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story explores the life and career of parody singer and musician "Weird Al" Yankovic. The...
16 Things To Know About "House Of The Dragon" Actor Milly Alcock
This newcomer is just getting started.
The "It" bag Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid love is surprisingly affordable—grab it for less than $80
JW Pei bags are one of 2022's hottest accessories. Here's where to find the vegan JW Pei Gabbi bag that Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox love.
