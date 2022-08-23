Read full article on original website
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
Honolulu wins Little League World Series with mercy rule win over Curacao
Honolulu Little League won the Little League World Series for the first time since 2018 on Sunday.
Honolulu Little League wins U.S. championship over Tennessee, to face Curacao in LLWS championship Sunday
Honolulu Little League will face Curacao's Pabao Little League in Sunday's LLWS championship game.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Pearland’s pursuit of Little League World Series title ends in 7-1 loss to Tennessee
Pearland's Jacob Zurek continued his hitting hot streak by leading off the U.S. semifinal game with a double. Zurek then gestured to his team it was time to eat. Feeding off that energy, Kaiden Shelton did just that, by ripping a single of his own to score Zurek to give Southwest the 1-0 lead.
ng-sportingnews.com
Little League World Series 2022 live score, results, highlights from Hawaii vs. Tennessee in USA final
What better place for a young baseball player to announce themselves than in Williamsport?. The hillsides around Lamade Stadium are already lively. When Jaron Lancaster steps to the mound, they're electric. The Hawaiian two-way ace has been the star of the show at the 2022 Little League World Series, whiffing batters on the mound and terrorizing pitchers at the plate.
KITV.com
Honolulu LIttle League crowned #1 in 2022 World Series tourney
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KITV4) - The Honolulu Little League team is crowned the champions of the 2022 Little League World Series!. In the title game Sunday, the team representing the United States took on the international winning team, Curacao, in a mercy ruled 13-3 matchup. Color commentator, Karl Ravech, called the game the most dominating performance he's seen from a Little League team after they banged out four homeruns in front of 21,000 fans in attendance at Lamade Stadium.
Hawaii women’s volleyball edged by Texas A&M in season opener
The UH women's volleyball team opened its season at Texas A&M on Friday.
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022.
Parents of Hawaii’s LLWS’s centerfielder talk supporting the boys
HONOLULU (KHON2) — We can’t get enough of the boys in baby blue as they continue their Little League World Series run. With the USA Championship Game against Tennessee slated for Saturday morning, we can’t forget about the biggest supporters of the team–the parents. Chris Latronic spoke to Kaui and Brett Angell, parents of lefty […]
Honolulu Little League preps for U.S. final
The Honolulu team has once again captured the hearts of everyone across the State with their incredible run at the Little League World Series.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
Scammers nearly swindled $130,000 from a Waikiki hotel. It started with a phone call. A hacker is accused of nearly swindling a Waikiki hotel out of more than $130,000 ― and police say it all started with a phone call. The art of the aloha shirt on full display...
Injured hiker rescued at Lanikai Pillbox trail in Kailua
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker on Sunday morning at the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua. HFD received an emergency call on Aug. 28, at around 10:04 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 10:13 a.m. and located the injured hiker at around 10:21 a.m. According to HFD, the […]
Part of Kaimuki without power
Around 740 customers are without power right now in the Diamond Head and Kaimuki area, according to Hawaiian Electric.
Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
KITV.com
Patient killed, paramedic critical after ambulance 'explodes' at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A patient is dead and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance reportedly exploded while entering Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Wednesday night. Rattled hospital staff told Press the situation was unprecedented and the cause of the explosion is unknown. HPD and Honolulu Fire...
Over 300 people help clean up Chinatown
The Chinese Chamber of Commerce organized a Chinatown cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 27.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
Family releases statement on paramedic from ambulance fire
After an ambulance caught fire on Thursday, Aug. 25, the patient was killed and the paramedic, Jeff Wilkinson, was left critically injured. Jeff has been recovering at the Straub Medical Center Burn Unit.
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
KITV.com
Bob's Bar-B-Que moving to new Honolulu location
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bob’s Bar-B-Que is moving to a new location after being open at its current space on Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi for 40 years, its owner confirmed to KITV4. The popular local-style barbecue restaurant is moving in about two years to a location at the corner of...
