ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pearland, TX
State
Indiana State
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Pearland, TX
Sports
State
Hawaii State
ng-sportingnews.com

Little League World Series 2022 live score, results, highlights from Hawaii vs. Tennessee in USA final

What better place for a young baseball player to announce themselves than in Williamsport?. The hillsides around Lamade Stadium are already lively. When Jaron Lancaster steps to the mound, they're electric. The Hawaiian two-way ace has been the star of the show at the 2022 Little League World Series, whiffing batters on the mound and terrorizing pitchers at the plate.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Honolulu LIttle League crowned #1 in 2022 World Series tourney

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KITV4) - The Honolulu Little League team is crowned the champions of the 2022 Little League World Series!. In the title game Sunday, the team representing the United States took on the international winning team, Curacao, in a mercy ruled 13-3 matchup. Color commentator, Karl Ravech, called the game the most dominating performance he's seen from a Little League team after they banged out four homeruns in front of 21,000 fans in attendance at Lamade Stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Solomon
Person
Homer
KHON2

Parents of Hawaii’s LLWS’s centerfielder talk supporting the boys

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We can’t get enough of the boys in baby blue as they continue their Little League World Series run. With the USA Championship Game against Tennessee slated for Saturday morning, we can’t forget about the biggest supporters of the team–the parents. Chris Latronic spoke to Kaui and Brett Angell, parents of lefty […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Injured hiker rescued at Lanikai Pillbox trail in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker on Sunday morning at the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua. HFD received an emergency call on Aug. 28, at around 10:04 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene at around 10:13 a.m. and located the injured hiker at around 10:21 a.m. According to HFD, the […]
KAILUA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League
KHON2

Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
KITV.com

Bob's Bar-B-Que moving to new Honolulu location

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bob’s Bar-B-Que is moving to a new location after being open at its current space on Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi for 40 years, its owner confirmed to KITV4. The popular local-style barbecue restaurant is moving in about two years to a location at the corner of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy