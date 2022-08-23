Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however, there have already been several milestones celebrated. Besides Grand Island’s 150th anniversary, there was also a recognition for a man who has served Nebraska and attended many state fairs. During an opening ceremony...
KSNB Local4
NEAAA annual fly-in held in Hastings for the first time
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 41st Annual Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association fly-in was held in Hastings Saturday. It’s the first time the NEAAA hosted event was held in Hastings. Dozens of people showed up to the Hastings Municipal Airport to check out the planes on display....
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 153rd annual Nebraska State Fair has officially kicked off on Grand Island. Fairgoers will have countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment through Sept. 5. “We are bringing attractions that you just don’t see at a county fair or even most state fairs,’’ said...
KSNB Local4
Fundraiser in memory of GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After the tragic death of a Grand Island Investigator Christopher Marcello, two central Nebraska women are raising money to carry on his legacy. Katie Fangmeyer and Breanna Collamore are working with Usborne Books, to buy books that the Grand Island Police Department will then donate to kids in memory of Marcello. Anyone interested in donating can go through a referral link with Usborne Books.
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball sweeps the day at Bill Marshall Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The GICC volleyball made their appearance at the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. First up, the Crusaders met with Ord out on the court and took the match in two sets. Next, GICC went up against Broken Bow, and same outcome, beating the Indians in...
KSNB Local4
Aurora volleyball falls to Malcolm in Bill Marshall Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Huskies went up against Malcolm during the Bill Marshall Classic on Saturday. In the end, despite putting up a great effort, the Huskies fall short as Malcolm earns a three set victory 2-1.
KSNB Local4
GISH football edges out North Platte after trailing at half
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - GISH football traveled to North Platte for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. The Islanders trailed 13-0 at the half, but makes the comeback 20-19 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Melon Roast Car Show returns to Brickyard Park
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Melon Roast Car Club show took over Hastings Brickyard Park Sunday, the annual event returning for its 13th year. Around 250 vehicles were entered and put on display during the show, each one ranging in make, model, year, color and more. Cars, motorcycles, trucks and even vans were set up alongside the sidewalks through the park.
KSNB Local4
No. 10 UNK volleyball sweeps day one of Rosella Meier Classic
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Junior outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 25 kills and 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney hit .371 to sweep both Minot State (-16, -10, -13) and Midwestern State (-21, -13, -17) Friday at the annual Rosella Meier Fall Classic. This was the season-opening day in Division II volleyball. This...
KSNB Local4
Fierce week of sports on full display in Top 5 Plays
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another action packed week of sports for our local area high schoolers!. 5. Quentin Morris, a key player in Centura footballs 28-0 victory over GICC. 4. Margaret Haarberg contributes big for Kearney Catholic volleyball in 3-1 over Columbus Scotus. 3. Drew Lally finds himself...
KSNB Local4
Centura football blanks GICC 28-0
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Centura traveled to GICC for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday night. The Centurions scored early and never looked back, blanking the Crusaders 28-0 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Topping Out ceremony held for Adams County Jail project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Another step was taken this week toward completing the Adams County Jail. On Monday, Beckenhauer Construction Inc. held a Topping Out ceremony at the project site for the Adams County Justice Center, located on west M off of Highway 281 in south Hastings. The ceremony celebrated...
KSNB Local4
Game of the Week: Aurora football blasts ‘rival’ GINW
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest football made the trip to Aurora for the Local4 Game of the Week on Friday. The Huskies come out big in Week 1, 43-13. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
‘Coach Squiers’: Maddie joins dad on UNK volleyball coaching staff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Squires family and UNK volleyball have been intertwined for years. Now, there’s double trouble on the coaching staff. “I usually just call her Maddie,” said Peyton Neff, redshirt freshman setter for the Lopers. “I don’t know if she wants me to call her coach Squires or not.”
KSNB Local4
Kearney Catholic footballl snags win over Doniphan Trumbull 27-8
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Catholic football traveled to Doniphan Trumbull for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. The Stars looked good early, both teams scored, but KC beats out the Cardinals 27-8 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
York football earns comeback overtime win over Lexington
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a Class B football matchup for York and Lexington on Friday. The Minutemen would be the first on the board but the Dukes had the final say, winning 14-7. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Sandy Creek football blisters Blue Hill 70-0 in season home opener
SANDY CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - The Blue Hill football team traveled to Sandy Creek for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. Sandy Creek dominated the night, blanking Blue Hill 70-0 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Mainly dry this week with daytime highs staying slightly above average
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Started off with some low stratus clouds this morning in and around the Tri-Cities but skies quickly cleared up by noon allowing for the sun to heat things up quickly. It was a hot day across the region with highs this afternoon soaring into the low to mid 90s for the eastern half the state. The hotter spots to the southwest saw temperatures in the upper 90s to triple digits. The only cooler spots today were in the northwest part of the state where you saw clouds and a cold front push through earlier keeping highs in the 80s this afternoon. Increasing clouds as we head into the evening and overnight with the surface cold front pushing south through the region. You’ll notice winds shifting from southerly to northerly this evening as the front makes its way through the central region. There is a slight chance of storms this later this evening through midnight as the front moves through. The better chance for seeing storms will be east and southeast of the Tri-Cities. That’s also where there is a marginal risk for severe weather between 7pm and 2am this evening. The primary threats for any storms that happen to go severe will be quarter size hail and possible damaging wind gusts to 65 mph. Lows tonight will range from the upper 60s southeast ahead of the front to the 50s northwest well behind the front.
KSNB Local4
75-year-old man scammed out of thousands of dollars
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police said a 75-year-old man reported being a victim of an email/telephone scam. The victim told police he was scammed out of $103,000. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said this follows suit for scammers perpetuating a crime on the elderly. When asked if these...
KSNB Local4
Wood River football comes back from 17 down to beat Amherst
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - Wood River football hosted Amherst Friday in its first game since disbanding the co-op with Shelton. The Eagles came back from 17 points down to win, 34-29. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
