Robert Oliver Farnham, 68, Des Moines
Memorial Services for Robert Oliver Farnham, 68, out of Des Moines will be held on Tuesday, August 30, at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Guthrie Center, IA. Gathering of Friends will be held on Monday, August 29, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Twigg Funeral Home, Guthrie Center, IA.
Carl Carlson, 88, of Muscatine, formerly of Greenfield
Celebration of life services for Carl Carlson, 88, of Muscatine, and formerly of Greenfield, will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Muscatine. Family will be present an hour before the service for visitation. Graveside and Masonic services will be held on Sunday, September 4, at 1 p.m. at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, with full military graveside rites conducted the Greenfield American Legion Head-Endres Post No. 265 and V.F.W. Post No. 5357 and Masonic Services held by the Greenfield Crusade Lodge No. 386 A.F. & A.M.
September’s Community Conversations in Jefferson to Highlight New County Jail
The next Community Conversations event is happening in Jefferson. September’s focus will be on information regarding a proposed new Greene County Jail. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams, Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse and Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn will discuss the reasons the county needs a new jail. The estimated cost from engineering firm ISG that was proposed to the County Board of Supervisors in August for a new 24 cell jail was over $12 million.
Reminder: Jefferson Library’s Author Talk to be at Museum in Jefferson
A reminder that tomorrow everyone is invited to hear from an Iowa author about a historically significant event that tied back to the state. Darcy Maulsby is the author of “Iowa’s Lost History on the Titanic” and she will be at the Greene County Historical Museum tomorrow at 2pm. Her book chronicles the passengers on the Titanic that had Iowa ties when the ship sank on April 15, 1912.
Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center
Funeral services for Callen Marcus Blomquist, 35, of Guthrie Center, will be Sunday, August 28th at 1:30 pm at the Bowman United Methodist Church near Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27th from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Kelly. Son, Zaire. Parents, Mark and Heidi and brother, Heath.
Russell Street Water Main Project Starting Up in Jefferson
A major water main project is starting to get underway in Jefferson. The Jefferson City Council approved in July a $395,763 bid from Morris Enterprises to replace a water main on Russell Street from Highway 4 to the wastewater treatment plant. Public Works Director Dave Morlan tells Raccoon Valley Radio this area has given them headaches over the years.
Jeff Pease Memorial Fund Switching Annual Fundraiser Activity This Year
The Jeff Pease Memorial Fund hosts an annual fundraiser in the memory of Stuart native Jeff Pease and the fundraiser will change this year. Coordinator of the memorial fund Tom Stiles says instead of a flag football tournament like in previous years, they will do a golf tournament this year to raise funds for academic scholarships for graduating seniors of West Central Valley High School. He explains that these scholarships will be awarded in the name of Jeff Pease because he meant so much to the community.
Guthrie County New Jail Continues To See Delays
He new Guthrie County law enforcement center continues construction after the expected completion date keeps moving back. Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright says that it is frustrating that supply chain issues due to the pandemic are still affecting the project. Arganbright tells Raccoon Valley Radio that he doesn’t know the completion date but estimates it will be sometime late fall or in the winter.
Cruisin For A Cure Starts Event Today
A family that is battling a rare disease is having an annual fundraiser today. Holly and Chyenne Jensen, are hosting the Third Annual Cruisin’ for a Cure, which invites those with motorcycles, classic cars, sports cars or any other vehicle to ride around Guthrie, Adair, Madison, and Dallas counties, enjoy local restaurants, and raise funds for Huntington’s Disease.
Greene County Singers Looking for More People to Join Their Group
A Greene County musical group is looking for more people to join them. The Greene County Singers is a community choir that accepts individuals of all ages and skill levels, even those who have little experience singing can also participate. The group performs at various events and programs within Greene County, with one of the last performances being this past December for holiday concerts at Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Grand Junction Community Center. Additionally, there are no auditions to be in the Greene County Singers.
Official Stats: ACGC Loss Versus Greene County
The high school football season kicked off last Friday and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center lost to Greene County in a tough game. The final school was Greene County 20 to AC/GC 14 in Ogden. Official stats have been released and Seth Reno got the bulk of the carries as the fullback, rushing for 60 yards on 20 carries. and 1 touchdown on the ground Austin Kunkle led the team in rushing with 81 yards on 17 carries and 1 touchdown and Brock Littler gained 36 yards on 16 rushes. Only one pass was attemped by the Chargers and that was Brock Littler connecting with his running back Ben Marsh for 25 yards. On defense, Nate Chance, Payton Jacobe and Seth Reno had 1.5 tackles for loss and held the Rams to 158 yards rushing.
Semi Vs Truck Crash Results in Fire on I-80 Near Stuart Saturday Morning
Several first responders went to the scene of a vehicle on fire on Interstate-80 near Stuart Saturday morning. According to the Stuart Fire Department, at 6:14am they, along with the Menlo Fire Department, Stuart Rescue, Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to a two vehicle crash in the west bound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 92. The Stuart Fire Department says the initial report was that a semi and trailer were completely engulfed in flames that was the result of a semi versus pickup truck crash and fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/26/2022)-Jefferson Matters Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich
Jefferson Matters Tourism and Events Coordinator Matt Wetrich is joined by Warm Wishes Owner Kristin Lang as they give us an update.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Northern Natural Gas Pipeline Easement
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Northern Natural Gas Pipeline easement at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will hear a Dallas County administration building update, hold an emergency management agency workshop, discuss the Dallas County Sheriff vacancy and consider approving the ratification of proposed amendments to the Board of Health regulation chapter 32 non-public water wells.
Early Registration Now Available For Adel Kids Power Wheels National
Due to increased interest from the public, early registration is now available for the Adel Kids Power Wheels National that is taking place later this year. The event will be held on Saturday, October 1st beginning with on-site registration and vehicle inspection at 9:30 a.m. at Kinnick-Feller Park in Adel. There are two age groups including 2-4 and 5-7 with trophies going to the top three places and there is no cost to register.
Law Enforcement Responds to Threat at Dallas County Hospital
A threat made to the Dallas County Hospital Friday evening drew law enforcement and other entities out as a caution. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56pm. The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning. No other details are known at this time.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti
Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti gives updates on the Perry Chamber of Commerce and upcoming activities.
Reminder: Perry Latino Festival Is Today
A festival is taking place today in Perry that aims to celebrate the Latino culture while also bringing the community together. The Latino Festival is running from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with a variety of activities including a parade along Willis Avenue and a host of activities in Pattee Park including food, music, vendors and kids activities. Hispanics United for Perry President Rosa Gonzalez encourages people to come out and have a good time while also coming together as a community.
Scoop The Loop Brings Vintage Cars To Stuart Today
The second Scoop The Loop will bring vintage cars to Stuart today. Scoop The Loop is a car show series that takes place in downtown Stuart twice a year. Car registration will take place at 2:30pm at the Pocket Park. Awards will be given out for the top 10 best, awesome 8, modern muscle and other speciality awards. Show cars are encouraged to park on North Second Street between Main Street and Gaines Street and also on Division Street from North Second to the White Pole Road.
