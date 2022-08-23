The high school football season kicked off last Friday and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center lost to Greene County in a tough game. The final school was Greene County 20 to AC/GC 14 in Ogden. Official stats have been released and Seth Reno got the bulk of the carries as the fullback, rushing for 60 yards on 20 carries. and 1 touchdown on the ground Austin Kunkle led the team in rushing with 81 yards on 17 carries and 1 touchdown and Brock Littler gained 36 yards on 16 rushes. Only one pass was attemped by the Chargers and that was Brock Littler connecting with his running back Ben Marsh for 25 yards. On defense, Nate Chance, Payton Jacobe and Seth Reno had 1.5 tackles for loss and held the Rams to 158 yards rushing.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO