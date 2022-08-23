Read full article on original website
Vanessa Schaefer
5d ago
Lock em up! unbelievable they are so brazen to think about stealing that amount of liquor! Just like its a pack of gum?
Reply(2)
2
Related
Sarasota man is killed after pulling out a firearm on deputies and woman
A man is killed after reportedly pulling out a firearm on deputies who responded to a call in reference to a man threatening a woman at a home in Sarasota.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of fleeing deputies on a golf cart
A man was arrested in Immokalee for fleeing deputies on a golf cart. Alex Acevedo, 24, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Collier County report, around 11:30 p.m. a deputy saw...
Florida Woman Performs ‘Irish Jig’ During DUI Sobriety Test
A Florida woman was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after a newly released video from deputies shows her appearing to do an Irish jig during a traffic stop. The video, just released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, shows 38-year-old Amy Harrington’s sobriety
Hillsborough County Sheriff Looking For A Man Who Stole $6,000 In Sunglasses From Mall
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a sunglass thief and needs your help. According to deputies, on July 31, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., a black male entered the Sunglass Hut at Citrus Park Mall where he took several sunglasses
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
19-year-old pointed rifle at Haines City officers, caused crash that hurt 4 people: police
Haines City police arrested a man who was involved in a wreck Saturday afternoon that left two officers and two civilians hospitalized.
Girl, 13, struck in Osprey hit-and-run dies in hospital less than 2 weeks after crash
The 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Sarasota County on August 16 passed away in the hospital on Sunday.
Fatal crash arrest after driver leaves the scene of bicyclist he hit
A 13-year-old bicyclist was pronounced deceased after a hit and run on a crosswalk in Sarasota on August 16.
2 dead after Ferrari, sedan collide head-on in Pinellas Park
Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Teen arrested for fight at Naples Forever 21 store
A 19-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she started a fight at a clothing store inside the Coastland Center mall on Friday. Jillian Devitto was caught on camera fighting another woman at Forever 21, according to an arrest report from the Naples Police Department. The victim’s age was not disclosed.
WINKNEWS.com
Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinois, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
Two People Dead, Dog Critical In Bizarre Florida Murder-Suicide
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting two related death investigations. Deputies were notified just after 5:00 p.m. Friday of a possible battery in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive in Venice. The first deputy on the scene was approached
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 found dead in Sarasota County neighborhood
Two people were found dead in Sarasota County on Friday evening.
wild941.com
Twerking Pinellas County Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Kids
On Monday A Pinellas County woman was arrested after twerking and exposing her breast to kids at a pool. Yailin Caraballo-Figueredo was arrested by Largo police after committing the act. Witnesses say she began twerking and started to attract an audience. She was also heard discussing a birthmark that she had in a private area of her body. The affidavit says Caraballo-Figueredo then pulled up her shirt and exposed her breast to children. The Largo police department tells us that two kids and an adult saw her and provided sworn statements.She was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs but denies the allegations.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of sending threats to kill on Facebook
A Punta Gorda man was arrested for making online written threats to kill another person through Facebook on Aug. 24. Edison Kirkland Jr., 49, was arrested on charges of written threat to kill or do bodily harm. On Aug. 24, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to Florida Street in Punta...
Man charged with molestation after meeting with victim in North Port
A Lakeland man is being charged with child molestation after he drove to North Port twice to meet with 14-year-old victim, who he met on Snapchat
Brooksville mail carrier gets 5 years for stealing money from neighborhood mailbox
A Brooksville mail carrier was sentenced for stealing money out of a mailbox, the United States Attorney's Office said.
fox13news.com
Video: Florida woman dances during sobriety test, tells deputy ‘you sound like my ballet coach'
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - A Madeira Beach woman ended up in handcuffs after trying to impress a Pinellas County deputy with pirouettes during a field sobriety test following a car crash. According to an arrest report, Amy Harrington, 38, had rear-ended another vehicle along Gulf Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m....
Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man’s body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301. Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 […]
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations
A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
Comments / 14