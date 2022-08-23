ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Vanessa Schaefer
5d ago

Lock em up! unbelievable they are so brazen to think about stealing that amount of liquor! Just like its a pack of gum?

WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of fleeing deputies on a golf cart

A man was arrested in Immokalee for fleeing deputies on a golf cart. Alex Acevedo, 24, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Collier County report, around 11:30 p.m. a deputy saw...
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Teen arrested for fight at Naples Forever 21 store

A 19-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she started a fight at a clothing store inside the Coastland Center mall on Friday. Jillian Devitto was caught on camera fighting another woman at Forever 21, according to an arrest report from the Naples Police Department. The victim’s age was not disclosed.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinois, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
NAPLES, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
wild941.com

Twerking Pinellas County Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Kids

On Monday A Pinellas County woman was arrested after twerking and exposing her breast to kids at a pool. Yailin Caraballo-Figueredo was arrested by Largo police after committing the act. Witnesses say she began twerking and started to attract an audience. She was also heard discussing a birthmark that she had in a private area of her body. The affidavit says Caraballo-Figueredo then pulled up her shirt and exposed her breast to children. The Largo police department tells us that two kids and an adult saw her and provided sworn statements.She was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs but denies the allegations.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of sending threats to kill on Facebook

A Punta Gorda man was arrested for making online written threats to kill another person through Facebook on Aug. 24. Edison Kirkland Jr., 49, was arrested on charges of written threat to kill or do bodily harm. On Aug. 24, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to Florida Street in Punta...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man’s body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301. Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 […]
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested on charges of breaking turtle captivity regulations

A Collier County man was arrested on Thursday after Collier County deputies say he kept an illegal number of turtles and improperly housed them. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hussian, 60, was arrested for owning five Florida box turtles and a three-toed box turtle when Florida law forbids people from owning more than two, and for keeping them in cages without access to pools of water, which is also illegal.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

