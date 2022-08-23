Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Dogs and people share day of fun at Barks & Brews | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – You could say Clarksville went to the dogs, but in a good way, on Sunday as hundreds of people and their canine family enjoyed Barks & Brews at Goobs Small Business Warehouse on Needmore Road. Co-hosts of the event were The Elite with Sweet...
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
whvoradio.com
Huge Crowds Rocks Downtown Hopkinsville With K. C. And The Sunshine Band
A large crowd grooved to the sounds of the K. C. and the Sunshine Band Saturday night in downtown Hopkinsville to bring to a close the Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the show was one that everyone on hand could enjoy. Brockman says...
clarksvillenow.com
Smokin’ Joe’s old fashioned, old school cooking joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Smokin’ Joe’s in Clarksville is now a member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner Joseph Bond Sr. said Smokin’ Joe’s restaurant is legendary and was in Nashville for 25 years, and after 10 years of retirement they have reopened in Clarksville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
Nashville Humane Association in need of bath towels
"We use them for bedding; we use them for bathing; we use them for after surgery. And we are really, really low. So, we're putting out a plea for either new or gently used bath towels," said Kenny Tallier, Nashville Humane Association Director of Public & Media Relations.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Amendment 3 campaign begins across Tennessee
In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state. One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
clarksvillenow.com
Pamela Sue (Wright) Jones
Pamela Sue Wright Jones, 60, of Oak Grove, KY passed away after many years of chronic health conditions on August 21, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1961 in Knoxville, TN to Roy Douglas Wright and Nora Grubb Wright. She enjoyed singing and listening to music, loved attending plays...
WSMV
Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
Patricia Ann Klein
Patricia Ann Klein, age 88, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. Patricia entered into this life on January 28, 1934, in Decker, IND, to the late Henry and Evelyn Tewalt Coomer. Patricia was a Methodist and she and her husband owned J & K Mobile Home Sales.
Naomi Judd autopsy released to family
The autopsy for country music star Naomi Judd has been completed by the Davidson County Medical Examiners Office.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU professors using TIDES Foundation and Google grants to create campus math trail
CLARKSVILLE, TN – When it comes to outdoor recreation, Clarksville-Montgomery County offers enthusiasts paved trails, wooded hikes, heritage walks, pub crawls and even a blue way for canoeing. The offerings are expansive, and in the next year, Austin Peay State University will add to that list with a new trail to get a person’s legs and mind moving: the APSU Math Trail.
WSMV
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said one of three people shot at a Donelson bar early Saturday morning has died. Police said Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, got into an argument with another man at Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike, at 1:45 a.m. and they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and two other victims, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were struck. All three were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Metro Police said the other two victims are expected to recover.
WSMV
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
WSMV
MACC waives adoption fees for National Dog Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Starting today, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is waiving adoption fees for all pets in honor of National Dog Day. National Dog Day is recognized and celebrated worldwide on Aug. 26. The day was established in 2004 to celebrate dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU’s continuing ed offers new financial literacy course this fall
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Continuing Education Department is proud to announce a new course for this fall, focusing on managing personal finances. Taught by Susan Paisley, retired State of Tennessee auditor, Financial Literacy is intended to help teens over 16 and young adults avoid the pitfalls many face when just starting out.
Comments / 0