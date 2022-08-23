ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Dogs and people share day of fun at Barks & Brews | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – You could say Clarksville went to the dogs, but in a good way, on Sunday as hundreds of people and their canine family enjoyed Barks & Brews at Goobs Small Business Warehouse on Needmore Road. Co-hosts of the event were The Elite with Sweet...
World's Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world's largest holiday-themed light experience!
Pamela Sue (Wright) Jones

Pamela Sue Wright Jones, 60, of Oak Grove, KY passed away after many years of chronic health conditions on August 21, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1961 in Knoxville, TN to Roy Douglas Wright and Nora Grubb Wright. She enjoyed singing and listening to music, loved attending plays...
Nashville restaurant employees 'surprised' by sudden closure, claims no notice given

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store's "uncertain future" after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
Patricia Ann Klein

Patricia Ann Klein, age 88, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. Patricia entered into this life on January 28, 1934, in Decker, IND, to the late Henry and Evelyn Tewalt Coomer. Patricia was a Methodist and she and her husband owned J & K Mobile Home Sales.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
APSU professors using TIDES Foundation and Google grants to create campus math trail

CLARKSVILLE, TN – When it comes to outdoor recreation, Clarksville-Montgomery County offers enthusiasts paved trails, wooded hikes, heritage walks, pub crawls and even a blue way for canoeing. The offerings are expansive, and in the next year, Austin Peay State University will add to that list with a new trail to get a person's legs and mind moving: the APSU Math Trail.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said one of three people shot at a Donelson bar early Saturday morning has died. Police said Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, got into an argument with another man at Lucky's Bar & Grill, 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike, at 1:45 a.m. and they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and two other victims, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were struck. All three were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Metro Police said the other two victims are expected to recover.
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
MACC waives adoption fees for National Dog Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Starting today, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is waiving adoption fees for all pets in honor of National Dog Day. National Dog Day is recognized and celebrated worldwide on Aug. 26. The day was established in 2004 to celebrate dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes.
APSU's continuing ed offers new financial literacy course this fall

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University's Continuing Education Department is proud to announce a new course for this fall, focusing on managing personal finances. Taught by Susan Paisley, retired State of Tennessee auditor, Financial Literacy is intended to help teens over 16 and young adults avoid the pitfalls many face when just starting out.
