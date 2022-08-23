Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
wktn.com
Kenton School District Hires Music Teacher
Maureen Leech is a native of Pittsburgh and has been teaching for 16 years. Seven were spent in the Pittsburgh area and nine in the state of Montana. She joins the Wildcat family as a music teacher and choir director at all buildings in the district. “I love being able...
wktn.com
Dedicated Space Strictly for Families Planned for 2022 Hardin County Fair
The Hardin County Fair is creating a dedicated space strictly for families that will be centered around kids. Some of the activities that will be featured in the KidZone will be: Win-every-time games; Farm Comedy Show; All American Petting Zoo; COSI on Wheels and many more. As a result of...
wktn.com
Annual Memorial Service Honors Ohio’s Fallen Workers
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) today to honor 126 Ohioans who died as a result of a workplace illness or accident. BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud led her agency’s 12th annual Fallen Workers Memorial from BWC headquarters in downtown Columbus....
wktn.com
Tar Spot: Mid to Late R-Stage Fungicide Application
Hardin County – As of a week ago, most of the corn across the state of Ohio was between the late-R1 (silking) and late-R3 (milk) growth stages, with a few late-planted fields at late vegetative stages. Concerns about tar spot, but more likely, a sense of security provided by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
SR 309 Roundabouts Open; Finishing Work in the Area Continues
State Route 309 between Perry Chapel Road and Pevee Road, east of Lima, is open following a project to construct two roundabouts. One of those is at Napoleon Road. The other roundabout is at Thayer Road. Crews may be present to do work alongside the roadway and single lane closures...
wktn.com
BBB Alert: Powerball Text Scam
Columbus, OH (August 22, 2022) – Another text scam is making rounds in Central Ohio. BBB has received numerous complaints about fraudulent texts stating that a powerball winner would like to “give back to 40 lucky persons.” In reality, it’s just an attempt to lure victims into revealing personal information.
wktn.com
Kenton High School Boys Varsity Golf falls to Bath High School 172-199
Kenton falls to 0-2 in the WBL after losing Thursdays match to Bath. Grady Baum led the Wildcats with a 47. Landon Plaugher followed with a 49. Hunter Furr and Stone Sauber chipped in with a 51 and 52.
wktn.com
OVI Checkpoint in Union County Saturday
Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Union County Saturday evening. The OVI checkpoint funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on the provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Michael F. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs. .Kathryn M. Keets was placed on five years community...
wktn.com
Elida Overpowers Kenton 45-14
The Elida Bulldogs rushed for 305 yards and defeated the Kenton Wildcats 45-14 in Western Buckeye League football action Friday at Robinson Field. The Wildcats (0-2 overall, 0-1 WBL) led 14-7 in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0) surged ahead 21-14 at the half and then outscored Kenton 24-0 over the final two periods.
Comments / 0