Read full article on original website
Related
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
Family identifies Del Paso Heights shooting victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting. According to a news release from the Sacramento police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said that personnel from […]
KCRA.com
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49
--- Updated 3:45 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - The Still Fire is now 20% contained and has burned 40 acres. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit confirmed that they had sent units to assist with the fire, but those units were told they could return home to Butte County while they were still on their way to the scene.
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
Sacramento Police search for gunman in shooting death of man in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Law enforcement in Sacramento are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood Saturday, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, officers said they responded to the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street after a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of security guard killed at Capitol Casino want justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The parents of the security guard who died in the Capitol Casino shooting want justice for their son. Arielle will be 2 years old in October, but her father, 27-year-old Sean Bernal, won’t have the chance to see her grow up. “It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be […]
Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY — Evacuations are no longer in place for the Still Fire in Nevada County and forward progress has been stopped.Just after noon, firefighters responded to the fire off Wolf Road on Steele Road, near Lake of the Pines, and immediately ordered mandatory evacuations to neighborhoods west of Highway 49.A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Bear River High School, while those with animal evacuations can go to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.As of 3:53 p.m., the fire is 44 acres and 20% contained.
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roseville Police record drivers traveling over 70 mph on city streets
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Since early July the Roseville Police Department has been sharing the effort of it’s traffic unit to reduce speeding and other poor driving habits throughout the city. The traffic unit is made up of six officers and one sergeant, according to the police department, with their main duties being; investigating fatal […]
One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at […]
Man arrested after reaching 115 mph in chase on Fiddyment Road near Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Roseville after a traffic stop in Lincoln turned into a police chase. Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on August 18 at around 2 a.m. in rural Lincoln. The driver appeared to be under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
Body of missing Yuba County man possibly found in overturned car
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle. Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6. The sheriff’s department said that […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
Comments / 0