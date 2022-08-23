NEVADA COUNTY — Evacuations are no longer in place for the Still Fire in Nevada County and forward progress has been stopped.Just after noon, firefighters responded to the fire off Wolf Road on Steele Road, near Lake of the Pines, and immediately ordered mandatory evacuations to neighborhoods west of Highway 49.A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Bear River High School, while those with animal evacuations can go to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.As of 3:53 p.m., the fire is 44 acres and 20% contained.

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO