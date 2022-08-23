ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Fisherman Got the ‘Catch of a Lifetime’—a 90-Million-Year-Old Fossil

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Andrew Pym / Getty

Fisherman and Elkhorn native Andy Moore caught more than he bargained for when he cast his line last weekend in a fishing tournament along the state’s Missouri River, catching not a live fish but a dead one—90 million years dead. The fossil, nicknamed the “bulldog fish,” was drudged out of the water when Moore’s line snagged the prehistoric fish, according to local ABC affiliate KETV. Moore wasn’t aware of the significance of what he had found until he posted a photo online, where commenters quickly realized what he had was ancient. Moore then contacted the Army Corps of Engineers who were able to connect the fisherman to a retired geologist capable of identifying the find. Moore calls it a “catch of a lifetime.”

beefer
4d ago

Poor Nancy Pelosi can't even go swimming without someone hauling her in.

#Fish#Missouri River#Abc Ketv
