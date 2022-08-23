ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Jenna Johnson shares video from moment she told Val Chmerkovskiy about pregnancy

Jenna Johnson shared an emotional video capturing the sweet moment she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy about her pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 28, broke the happy news to Chmerkovskiy, 36, by boxing up a pair of baby Nike Air Force 1s with her four positive pregnancy tests. Chmerkovskiy, who also happened to go to the Nike store that day, opened the box and appeared shocked as the couple had struggled with infertility for two years. “Oh s–t,” the dancer said in disbelief. “Oh my God, are you serious? What the f–k.” Johnson then appeared on camera, giving her hubby a giant hug....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peta Murgatroyd
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia

Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ivf#Marriages
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos

She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Shows off 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Treatment in New Photos

Beauty might be skin deep, but for the world's most famous reality TV star it's all part of a treatment plan. Hulu's The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian announced she had undergone a new procedure to trim her belly. The reality star called it "a game changer!" in her Aug. 3 Instagram Story, accompanied by a photo of a reddened abdomen after she underwent the Morpheous laser treatment. "I think this is my fave laser, but it's painful [laugh out loud], but worth it!"
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy