Jenna Johnson shares video from moment she told Val Chmerkovskiy about pregnancy
Jenna Johnson shared an emotional video capturing the sweet moment she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy about her pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 28, broke the happy news to Chmerkovskiy, 36, by boxing up a pair of baby Nike Air Force 1s with her four positive pregnancy tests. Chmerkovskiy, who also happened to go to the Nike store that day, opened the box and appeared shocked as the couple had struggled with infertility for two years. “Oh s–t,” the dancer said in disbelief. “Oh my God, are you serious? What the f–k.” Johnson then appeared on camera, giving her hubby a giant hug....
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
ABC News
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess opens up about childbirth, her postpartum recovery
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess says she's "recovered" following the birth of her son, Zane Walker Green. She opened up about life after pregnancy and gave a glimpse into parenthood during an interview with ABC News' Kayna Whitworth that aired Friday on "Good Morning America." "I am in...
Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom," is wishing her octuplets well at the start of a new school year. Earlier this week, Suleman, 47, shared a photo on Instagram of her eight youngest children — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — as they prepared to embark on their first day of the eighth grade.
Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia
Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
Julianne Hough and Boyfriend Charlie Wilson Split After Less Than 1 Year: He Was a ‘Rebound’
It’s over. Julianne Hough and Charlie Wilson have split after less than one year of dating, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They were physically attracted to each other but didn’t gel emotionally,” the source says, adding that...
Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos
She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar Finally Responds to Rumors That She's Pregnant With Baby #5!
Following a short social media hiatus, Jessa Duggar returned to Instagram this week with the type of update fans love to see. Jessa shared a glimpse at her growing family as they enjoyed a relaxing day together, first at a coffee shop, then at a nearby splash pad. The post...
survivornet.com
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
Popculture
Kim Kardashian Shows off 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Treatment in New Photos
Beauty might be skin deep, but for the world's most famous reality TV star it's all part of a treatment plan. Hulu's The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian announced she had undergone a new procedure to trim her belly. The reality star called it "a game changer!" in her Aug. 3 Instagram Story, accompanied by a photo of a reddened abdomen after she underwent the Morpheous laser treatment. "I think this is my fave laser, but it's painful [laugh out loud], but worth it!"
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
ETOnline.com
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Claims Chantel Took All the Money From Their Account Amid Divorce (Exclusive)
Pedro and Chantel's shocking split is getting nasty on The Family Chantel. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode, Pedro accuses Chantel of taking all the money from their joint bank account after he told her he wanted a divorce. While Chantel has tried to work things out with...
Would Steve Irwin’s Wife Terri Ever Remarry? The ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Star Defines Her Thoughts on Dating
There is one thing missing from Animal Planet's 'Crikey! It’s the Irwins.' Will Terri Irwin ever find love again?
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL・
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
