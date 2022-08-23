ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Media organizations and civil libertarians sue to stop a law that restricts recording videos of cops

By Jim Small
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypwrG_0hSGxuTl00

Protesters in Phoenix clash with Phoenix police officers in riot gear on June 23, 2020. Under a 2022 law criminalizing taking video of police within eight feet of them, the person filming this video could have faced up to 30 days in jail. Screenshot via YouTube/Arizona Mirror

A coalition of news organizations, including the Arizona Mirror , and civil libertarians filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to block a new law that would make it a crime to take video of police officers in some situations, arguing that it violates the First Amendment.

“If it goes into effect, HB2319 would have a dramatic chilling effect on Arizonans who wish to exercise their First Amendment right to record video of law enforcement officials performing their duties in public,” attorneys for the Mirror and other plaintiffs wrote in a motion asking a federal judge to stop the law from being enforced, known as a preliminary injunction.

The new law is scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 24, and would outlaw video recording of police officers within eight feet of where “law enforcement activity” is taking place. If a person does not stop after being told to, they face a class 3 misdemeanor and up to 30 days in jail.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

“States Newsroom and the Arizona Mirror are dedicated to informing people about the decisions and activities of public officials,” said Andrea Verykoukis, the deputy director of States Newsroom, which publishes the Mirror . “There is nothing more essential to this task than the First Amendment right of every Arizonan to gather and share information about their elected representatives and law enforcement officers paid with public money.

“We look forward to a ruling that will prevent this chilling and unconstitutional law from taking effect.”

The plaintiffs in the legal challenge are the Mirror and States Newsroom ; the Arizona Broadcasters Association; the Arizona Newspapers Association; the parent company of Fox 10 Phoenix; the parent company of KTVK 3TV, KPHO CBS 5 News and KOLD News 13; KPNX 12 News; NBCUniversal, which owns Telemundo Arizona; the National Press Photographers Association; Phoenix Newspapers Inc., which owns The Arizona Republic ; Scripps Media, which owns ABC15 in Phoenix and KGUN9 in Tucson; and the ACLU of Arizona.

The law, which was created by House Bill 2319 earlier this year, is an obvious violation of the First Amendment rights of all Arizonans, including journalists, the lawsuit states. The new law’s legislative sponsor, Fountain Hills Republican state Rep. John Kavanagh, knew there were constitutional problems, as did legislative attorneys, who warned lawmakers that the restrictions flew in the face of previous court rulings.

Courts have long ruled that the First Amendment protects not only the publication of videos, but also the act of recording them — particularly videos of public officers in public places.

In striking down an Idaho law that barred video recordings in agricultural facilities, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that such videos weren’t protected by the First Amendment, ruling that would be “akin to saying that even though a book is protected by the First Amendment, the process of writing the book is not.”

And the U.S. Supreme Court “has consistently recognized a right to gather news, and recording police and other government officials is newsgathering,” attorneys for the news organizations and the ACLU noted in their filings. In a 1972 case, the high court ruled that “freedom of the press could be eviscerated” without First Amendment protections for seeking out the news.

The new Arizona law also targets video recordings specifically, while ignoring other types of speech, the lawsuit claims. While it purports to prevent interference with officers, the law does nothing to forbid anyone from approaching within eight feet of an officer for any other reason — even “while holding up a phone for some other purpose, such as catching a Pokemon, or video recording non-law enforcement activity, or being within eight feet of an officer taking a still photo, or writing notes about what the officer is doing, or even making an audio recording of a police encounter.”

The lawsuit points to existing state and local laws that prohibit interfering with police officers that can already be enforced. And those laws are clear, unlike HB2319, the lawsuit claims.

“There is no evidence to show that a person holding a cell phone that happens to be recording is an interference with law enforcement activity, while a person walking by on the same sidewalk holding the same phone but texting or taking pictures with it is not,” the plaintiffs argued. “This irrational distinction … highlights the law’s true purpose: preventing recording, not interference or distraction.”

The way the law is written, it effectively “creates moving bubbles around every officer” within which it might be a crime to record video. And that gives every police officer in Arizona the authority to “create the crime” simply by approaching someone who is filming them.

“Where a group of police officers making an arrest do not want to be recorded, one officer from that group can order a halt to recording, move towards the person recording and, as soon as that officer comes within eight feet of the person, immediately find them in violation of the law and subject to arrest—even though it is the officer’s approach that triggered the alleged violation,” the attorneys for the media and ACLU argued.

The law requires that a warning to stop recording must be issued before filming can be considered a crime, but it’s not at all clear how that would work, as there’s no guidance as to what qualifies as “previously” receiving a warning.

“Is it five minutes? An hour? A day? Does the warning have to be from an officer involved in the activity being recorded? What if another officer arrives after the ‘no recording’ order is given and tells the videographer to go ahead and start recording again?” the attorneys argued.

***UPDATE: This story has been updated to include documents related to the lawsuit.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Media organizations and civil libertarians sue to stop a law that restricts recording videos of cops appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 9

think for yourself
5d ago

if you are within 8 feet of an officer interacting with a suspect you are interfering with that officers ability to perform his/her duties. also since phone cameras have zoom, if you can't see it from 8 feet away it is very unlikely it happened.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson. Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and Angela Fox-Heath, the complex manager, were attempting to serve an eviction notice on Gavin Lee Stansell when he opened fire, according to police. Fox-Heath, 28, was found fatally hit. Responding officers found her in a courtyard. A SWAT team went into Stansell’s apartment and located a wounded Martinez-Garibay, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Arizona Mirror

Whiplash: Free and Fair Elections Act won’t be on the ballot after last-minute math changes

A ballot initiative to reform elections and campaign finance laws was barred from the November ballot on Friday afternoon by the Arizona Supreme Court after a week of legal activity that saw the measure’s fate reversed.  The post Whiplash: Free and Fair Elections Act won’t be on the ballot after last-minute math changes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix woman gets 30-month prison sentence for mailing meth

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after she, her boyfriend, and others mailed and transported methamphetamine from Phoenix into Wisconsin. U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Krista Sparks, 28, to 30 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute more than 50...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Recording#Libertarians#Audio Recording#Youtube#The Arizona Mirror#Hb2319#Arizonans#States Newsroom
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS -- The ex-police officer who killed George Floyd is now in federal custody in Arizona.Derek Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for the murder and for violating Floyd's civil rights.A plea deal allows him to serve his sentence in a federal prison, which is considered safer for a former officer.U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from the Oak Park Heights state prison on Wednesday.Online records show he is now being held at the Tucson Federal Prison. The facility is a medium-security U.S. penitentiary that houses 266 male and female inmates. 
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Filming cops raises questions that Republicans don’t want to answer. So they made filming cops a crime.

Why did Arizona’s Republican leaders this year make it a crime to make video recordings of police?  Why did a retired cop introduce the legislation to throw people in jail for up to 30 days if they used their phones to take video of police officers? Why did every Republican legislator, many of whom are […] The post Filming cops raises questions that Republicans don’t want to answer. So they made filming cops a crime. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Democrats sound the alarm over anti-abortion GOP candidates

On the two-month anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v. Wade, Arizona Democratic Party chair Raquel Terán slammed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, calling him dangerous for women in the state and across the country, and urging voters to reject him.  “If Blake Masters ever gets his way, women across the […] The post Democrats sound the alarm over anti-abortion GOP candidates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Arizona Mirror

Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
FLORIDA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Arizona sheriff likely in contempt for internal investigation backlog

PHOENIX (CN) — A federal judge said Tuesday he is likely to find the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in contempt for understaffing positions responsible for investigating possible internal misconduct amongst its officers. The inquiry into the office stems from a 2007 class action against the agency and then-Sheriff Joe...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
foxnebraska.com

Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built, poll says

PHOENIX (TND) — The majority of voters in Arizona are clamoring for a border wall to be built in their state, according to a new poll. Citing new poll data from pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research, The Center Square reports poll respondents want to see a wall erected between their state and Mexico, adding a "large majority" of Arizonians believe illegal immigration is "bad."
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy