ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Another carjacking in Norfolk sparks concern

By Brendan Ponton
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLojD_0hSGxsiJ00

NORFOLK, Va. - Another carjacking is once again sparking concern in the city.

Crime mapping says over the past four weeks, city-wide there have been 23 robberies with six of those being carjackings.

The latest attempted one happened Monday night off of West 26th Street, according to the map.

Another happened to a local realtor over the weekend on Giles Circle. Janet Jones says she was standing outside her car briefly while taking pictures of a house for sale when she says a car drove up.

She says a guy got out and started to take her car. There was a brief struggle where she says she was hit in the head and then she says she was run over by the car.

She was left with several injuries, including bruised legs and an orbital fracture in her eye.

Jones didn't want to speak on camera with News 3 but told a reporter the incident was scary. "They had no fear," she said.

Police say the man ditched the car after hitting another car. Police say one man named Brian Spears was later arrested in Virginia Beach and faces several charges, including carjacking.

News 3 has reported on other recent incidents, including a carjacking earlier this month at Norfolk Premium Outlets.

Recently, reporter Brendan Ponton sat down with former Police Chief Larry Boone to talk about crime in the city, including a spike in property crime along with other incidents.

He says the department is hampered by being down more than 200 officers. "If you have a full deck of cards, there's a lot of things you can do to prevent crime," said Boone. "There are strategic things we can implement if we have the manpower. We don't have the manpower, which is why it's so important that citizens get involved."

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Boone
Person
Janet Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjackings#Crime Mapping#Norfolk Premium Outlets
msn.com

Police identify suspects in 7-Eleven altercation

Police are looking for the individuals involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a James City County convenience store earlier this week. On Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Longhill Road after receiving reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired and they ran off.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy