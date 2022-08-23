TODAY: Similar to Sunday morning, Monday starts in the 70s, with a muggy feel to the air. Monday presents as a slightly warmer day overall, with another round of scattered thunderstorms expected this evening. The first half of the day looks dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to near 90 before storm chances increase this afternoon, as a cold front starts to nudge into mid-Missouri. Storms will likely start north of I-70 during the late afternoon, and slowly work south through the evening. There is a chance we may see an isolated strong storm with the capability of producing gusty wind or hail. Heavy rain and lightning will be the most likely threat.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO