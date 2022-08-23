Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
abc17news.com
Teachers ratify agreement with Ohio’s largest school district after a strike impacted the start of the school year
Following a days-long strike over classroom conditions and teacher pay, the Columbus, Ohio teacher’s union voted Sunday to ratify an agreement with Columbus City Schools, which will allow students to return to in-person learning Monday. A majority of members of the teachers’ union, Columbus Education Association, voted to accept...
abc17news.com
Community reacts after school board member appears in video making hateful statements
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Rockwood School District Board Member Jessica Clark faces calls to resign regarding a video that shows her making controversial statements at a speaking engagement earlier this week. In a five-minute speech, she comments on the school district trying to control students, critical race...
abc17news.com
‘Get out now’: Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
With Mississippi’s Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to “get out now,” during a news conference Saturday....
abc17news.com
Tracking overnight isolated storms before more widespread storms Sunday night
Tonight: Isolated storms remain throughout Mid-Missouri the first half of the night. The main threats will be brief downpours and some lightning. Overnight lows cool to the lower 70's as winds remain out of the south at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow: The morning and early afternoon hours of Sunday look to...
abc17news.com
Tracking Monday showers and storms
Tonight: Showers and storms will continue to push to the southeast with a few isolated showers remaining along or south of I-44. Overnight lows cool to just above 70 degrees with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: A few isolated storms will begin to the southeast of I-44 by the...
abc17news.com
Tracking a cold front and Monday’s storm chances
TODAY: Similar to Sunday morning, Monday starts in the 70s, with a muggy feel to the air. Monday presents as a slightly warmer day overall, with another round of scattered thunderstorms expected this evening. The first half of the day looks dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to near 90 before storm chances increase this afternoon, as a cold front starts to nudge into mid-Missouri. Storms will likely start north of I-70 during the late afternoon, and slowly work south through the evening. There is a chance we may see an isolated strong storm with the capability of producing gusty wind or hail. Heavy rain and lightning will be the most likely threat.
