Columbus, OH

abc17news.com

Teachers ratify agreement with Ohio’s largest school district after a strike impacted the start of the school year

Following a days-long strike over classroom conditions and teacher pay, the Columbus, Ohio teacher’s union voted Sunday to ratify an agreement with Columbus City Schools, which will allow students to return to in-person learning Monday. A majority of members of the teachers’ union, Columbus Education Association, voted to accept...
COLUMBUS, OH
abc17news.com

Community reacts after school board member appears in video making hateful statements

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Rockwood School District Board Member Jessica Clark faces calls to resign regarding a video that shows her making controversial statements at a speaking engagement earlier this week. In a five-minute speech, she comments on the school district trying to control students, critical race...
abc17news.com

Tracking Monday showers and storms

Tonight: Showers and storms will continue to push to the southeast with a few isolated showers remaining along or south of I-44. Overnight lows cool to just above 70 degrees with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: A few isolated storms will begin to the southeast of I-44 by the...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking a cold front and Monday’s storm chances

TODAY: Similar to Sunday morning, Monday starts in the 70s, with a muggy feel to the air. Monday presents as a slightly warmer day overall, with another round of scattered thunderstorms expected this evening. The first half of the day looks dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to near 90 before storm chances increase this afternoon, as a cold front starts to nudge into mid-Missouri. Storms will likely start north of I-70 during the late afternoon, and slowly work south through the evening. There is a chance we may see an isolated strong storm with the capability of producing gusty wind or hail. Heavy rain and lightning will be the most likely threat.
MISSOURI STATE

