South Williamsport, PA

‘Team Aunt, Uncle, and Cousins’ volunteer at Little League World Series

By Jazzmyn Allen
 5 days ago

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One volunteer program was created to help world series teams while they’re away from home. It’s been up and running for decades and this year is the first time they’re back since 2019 without any restrictions.

Team Aunt, Uncle, and Cousins World Series Volunteers are basically the players’ temporary family members. Each volunteer works closely with a team to make sure they have the best experience possible during the world series.

For the players, making it to the Little League World Series is a dream come true. Once they’re here, a lot of people work to help everyone get comfortable.

Three new statues unveiled in Williamsport

Team Aunt, Uncle, and Cousins World Series Volunteers help with the teams’ day-to-day activities.

“We just get a chance to be with them for a couple of weeks and try as hard as we can to make the experience just super positive for them here in Williamsport,” stated Ron frick, volunteer with Team Aunt, Uncle, and Cousins Program.

“When we do this, we become a part of them. We’re a part of their community, we’re a part of their team we just become one of their family. And that’s why we call them our nephews,” explained Michael Lundy, volunteer with Team Aunt, Uncle, and Cousins Program.

Each volunteer is assigned to a team. They work with the managers and coaches, look over their schedules, and make sure the players make it to all activities on time.

“We get a schedule every day. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, those things are important for the kids. And then we get told from little league and ESPN ‘hey we’ve got to be here at this time, we’ve got to be there at this time,” said Lundy.

Frick and Lundy are assigned to the great lakes team, representing Hagerstown, Indiana. They’ve been volunteering for years and enjoy helping the players navigate one of the best times of their lives.

“It’s just a rewarding part of being a part of this community…It’s one of the highlights of my year so I’m thrilled to do it,” stated Ron Frick, a volunteer with Team Aunt, Uncle, and Cousins Program.

Together the volunteers have been uncles for 33 years and they both plan on helping out for many years to come.

