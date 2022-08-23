Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 5 Midday’ game
WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 5 Midday” game were:
9-7-3-9-7
(nine, seven, three, nine, seven)
WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 5 Midday” game were:
9-7-3-9-7
(nine, seven, three, nine, seven)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0