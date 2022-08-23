ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Jeff Nichol of Pacific Trellis Fruit/Dulcinea Farms® Discusses Watermelon Market, Upcoming Transition, and More

By Anne Allen
andnowuknow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Outsider.com

Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter

Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketRealist

Droughts Hit Cotton Production, Resulting in the Worst Harvest in Over a Decade

We've been struggling with shortages of commodities and food items, and the latest casualty is cotton. Why is there a cotton shortage in the U.S.?. Whereas the shortages that were widespread in the U.S. in 2021 have been easing this year, many items are still hard to find. Supply-chain issues and shortages of materials such as aluminum have impacted the availability of several products.
AGRICULTURE
California State
Business Insider

California farms have more than half a million acres unplanted this year due to drought, as food prices continue to climb

California farms have left more than a half-million acres unplanted this year. Drought and resulting water-supply regulations are largely to blame. The decline in planting coincides with heightened inflation in food-at-home prices. Extreme drought in California's prime agricultural territory has, to little surprise, begun affecting the state's crop production. Citing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Fast-growing poplars can release land for food production

Researchers at Stockholm University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences have developed a novel value chain for production of textile and bio-fuel from fast-growing poplars. By applying sustainable catalysis on these poplars grown on marginal land in Nordic climates, the demand for cotton can be reduced. Consequently, considerable areas of productive agricultural land can be converted from cotton to food production.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Provide shade, make compost and leave the weeds: six ways to heatproof your garden

Extreme weather isn’t going away – so it’s time to change how you care for your green space. Our gardening expert explains how. Gardens often act as a middle ground between our built-up, manufactured indoor lives and the world outside. The garden, whether it is a few pots, an allotment or something much larger, is a tiny slice of the rest of the ecology of our globe – and it teaches us about the gossamer threads that hold these things together.
GARDENING
One Green Planet

Seeds to Sow in August for a Fall Crop

A fall garden is a wonderful thing. Tomatoes and cucumbers are long gone, but there is no need to put your garden to bed, yet. If you start thinking about it in August, you can have a garden full of goodies to harvest for special holiday dinners, or any home-cooked meal, for that matter.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil weather delays second corn harvesting, first corn planting - AgRural

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The harvesting of Brazil's 2021/2022 second corn crop, which is sown after soybeans are reaped in the same fields, reached 89.5% of the planted area in center-south farms, according to consultancy AgRural on Monday. AgRural said harvesting of Brazil's second corn would be more...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

What the fertilizer crisis means for food prices

The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Report: US Coast Guard ship denied port call in Solomons

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was recently unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands, according to reports, an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry was taking part in Operation Island Chief monitoring fishing activities in the Pacific, which came to a close on Friday, when it sought to make a scheduled stop on Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, to refuel and re-provision, Coast Guard Lt. Kristin Kam told the Stars and Stripes newspaper. There was no response from the Solomon Islands’ government for diplomatic clearance for the vessel to land, however, so the Oliver Henry diverted to Papua New Guinea, Kam said. She declined to specify when the incident occurred, and the Coast Guard did not immediately respond to emails or calls from The Associated Press for comment.
MILITARY
Axios

The best, worst and weirdest foods at the Minnesota State Fair

I journeyed to the state fair's opening day with a detailed map, two friends and a dream: to try 13 of the new foods and drinks.I succeeded, and my stomach is not happy. Here’s some of the best, worst and weirdest things I tried this year. Instant Classic: The cheese curd tacos from Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos. ($12)Delicious, over-the-top fried food starring a Midwest fair staple. You can’t go wrong. 8/10.The Tot Dog ($7), a corn dog fried in tater tot batter, is a close runner-up. 7/10. Best concept: The Sundae Sammie from Brim. ($10)The grilled cinnamon bread sandwich with...
MINNESOTA STATE
biztoc.com

Lidl to sell ‘stunted’ fruit and vegetables amid UK drought

Supermarket says it wants to support farmers, adding produce is ‘still the same great British quality’. Lidl will start selling fruit and vegetables that have been “stunted” by UK drought conditions, as part of efforts to support farmers struggling with the driest summer for half a century.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

How ethanol could help your plants survive a drought

Ethanol can help plants, including rice and wheat, survive in times of drought, according to a new study.Researchers claim the finding offers a practical way to increase food production across the globe when water is scarce because ethanol is safe, cheap, and widely available.Scientists at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science in Japan found that adding ethanol to soil allows plants, including rice and wheat, to thrive after two weeks without water.Lead researcher Motoaki Seki said that a steadily rising population and climate crisis-induced water shortages will inevitably lead to food shortages, so finding a way to prevent plants...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

How Australia Is Dealing With Its Huge Avocado Surplus

If you're an avocado fan, you'd know that the rich, buttery fruit currently doesn't come cheap in the United States; with high prices triggered by a combination of circumstances that include a June hailstorm in Mexico, and fertilizer costs boosted by the war in Ukraine. As a result, per Fortune, avocado prices for the week of July 23, 2022, were at $1.41 each — which is a 30% increase from last year's prices.
AGRICULTURE

