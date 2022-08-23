Jeff Nichol of Pacific Trellis Fruit/Dulcinea Farms® Discusses Watermelon Market, Upcoming Transition, and More

Read full article on original website
Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter
Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
Droughts Hit Cotton Production, Resulting in the Worst Harvest in Over a Decade
We've been struggling with shortages of commodities and food items, and the latest casualty is cotton. Why is there a cotton shortage in the U.S.?. Whereas the shortages that were widespread in the U.S. in 2021 have been easing this year, many items are still hard to find. Supply-chain issues and shortages of materials such as aluminum have impacted the availability of several products.
15 Colorful Flowers Perfect For Autumn Border Gardens
Does your fall border garden pale in comparison to the colorful explosion you experience all summer? Here are the flowers that will fix that for good!
California farms have more than half a million acres unplanted this year due to drought, as food prices continue to climb
California farms have left more than a half-million acres unplanted this year. Drought and resulting water-supply regulations are largely to blame. The decline in planting coincides with heightened inflation in food-at-home prices. Extreme drought in California's prime agricultural territory has, to little surprise, begun affecting the state's crop production. Citing...
Would you rip up your lawn for $6 a square foot? Welcome to drought-stricken California
The megadrought affecting the American West has been record-breaking, with no tangible relief in sight. It's forcing cities to crack down on lawn-watering, and paying residents to replace their lawns with drought-resistant plants.
Fast-growing poplars can release land for food production
Researchers at Stockholm University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences have developed a novel value chain for production of textile and bio-fuel from fast-growing poplars. By applying sustainable catalysis on these poplars grown on marginal land in Nordic climates, the demand for cotton can be reduced. Consequently, considerable areas of productive agricultural land can be converted from cotton to food production.
Provide shade, make compost and leave the weeds: six ways to heatproof your garden
Extreme weather isn’t going away – so it’s time to change how you care for your green space. Our gardening expert explains how. Gardens often act as a middle ground between our built-up, manufactured indoor lives and the world outside. The garden, whether it is a few pots, an allotment or something much larger, is a tiny slice of the rest of the ecology of our globe – and it teaches us about the gossamer threads that hold these things together.
Seeds to Sow in August for a Fall Crop
A fall garden is a wonderful thing. Tomatoes and cucumbers are long gone, but there is no need to put your garden to bed, yet. If you start thinking about it in August, you can have a garden full of goodies to harvest for special holiday dinners, or any home-cooked meal, for that matter.
Brazil weather delays second corn harvesting, first corn planting - AgRural
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The harvesting of Brazil's 2021/2022 second corn crop, which is sown after soybeans are reaped in the same fields, reached 89.5% of the planted area in center-south farms, according to consultancy AgRural on Monday. AgRural said harvesting of Brazil's second corn would be more...
What the fertilizer crisis means for food prices
The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
Michigan apples: The harvest is expected to be a sweet bushel buster
Michigan apple lovers will be overjoyed with the apple crop this fall. As the apple harvest is getting underway, the overall crop is expected to be a bushel buster. The Michigan Apple...
Lidl to sell ‘stunted’ fruit and vegetables amid UK drought
Supermarket says it wants to support farmers, adding produce is ‘still the same great British quality’. Lidl will start selling fruit and vegetables that have been “stunted” by UK drought conditions, as part of efforts to support farmers struggling with the driest summer for half a century.
How ethanol could help your plants survive a drought
Ethanol can help plants, including rice and wheat, survive in times of drought, according to a new study.Researchers claim the finding offers a practical way to increase food production across the globe when water is scarce because ethanol is safe, cheap, and widely available.Scientists at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science in Japan found that adding ethanol to soil allows plants, including rice and wheat, to thrive after two weeks without water.Lead researcher Motoaki Seki said that a steadily rising population and climate crisis-induced water shortages will inevitably lead to food shortages, so finding a way to prevent plants...
Lidl making change to some of its fruit and veg as store aims to help farmers
Lidl says it will sell “stunted” fruit and vegetables affected by the drought to support farmers and ensure food does not go to waste. The discount supermarket chain said it wrote to its British fresh produce suppliers in the face of the record heat and the driest summer for half a century to ask how it could help.
