nypressnews.com
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
beckershospitalreview.com
US COVID-19 cases fall for 5th week: 8 CDC findings
The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases decreased more than 6 percent this week, marking the fifth consecutive week of decline, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Aug. 26. Eight findings:. Cases. 1. As of Aug. 24, the nation's seven-day case average was 90,676, a...
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
beckershospitalreview.com
Majority of clinicians at safety net practices reported 'moral distress' during pandemic
Most clinicians in the U.S. safety net practices reported "moral distress" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 26 report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. The distress of medical professionals working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic is well documented in media...
beckershospitalreview.com
N95 masks aren't in shortage anymore, FDA says
The COVID-19 pandemic shoved the nation's weak supply of personal protective equipment into the limelight when hospitals scrambled to grab enough gowns, medical masks and gloves in 2020. More than two years later, N95 respirator masks exited the FDA's medical device shortage list. The decision marks a shift in supply...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly half of drugmakers didn't report safety issues to FDA, report finds
From 2018 to 2021, 49.1 percent of global pharmaceutical companies selling products in the U.S. did not submit field alert reports, which are required to be sent to the FDA within three days of a potential defect or safety issue, according to an agency report. Nearly two-thirds of foreign drug...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cryoneurolysis with iovera° for osteoarthritis knee pain: clinical evidence and experience in pre-total knee arthroplasty and non-surgical patients
Effective pain management often relies on administering opioid-based medication, but as opioids have known side effects and can lead to misuse and abuse, alternative approaches that provide non-medicated pain relief and are more versatile hold promise for improving patient care. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Pacira...
