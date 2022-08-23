ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

beckershospitalreview.com

US COVID-19 cases fall for 5th week: 8 CDC findings

The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases decreased more than 6 percent this week, marking the fifth consecutive week of decline, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Aug. 26. Eight findings:. Cases. 1. As of Aug. 24, the nation's seven-day case average was 90,676, a...
CNN

Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says

Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
beckershospitalreview.com

N95 masks aren't in shortage anymore, FDA says

The COVID-19 pandemic shoved the nation's weak supply of personal protective equipment into the limelight when hospitals scrambled to grab enough gowns, medical masks and gloves in 2020. More than two years later, N95 respirator masks exited the FDA's medical device shortage list. The decision marks a shift in supply...
beckershospitalreview.com

Cryoneurolysis with iovera° for osteoarthritis knee pain: clinical evidence and experience in pre-total knee arthroplasty and non-surgical patients

Effective pain management often relies on administering opioid-based medication, but as opioids have known side effects and can lead to misuse and abuse, alternative approaches that provide non-medicated pain relief and are more versatile hold promise for improving patient care. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Pacira...
