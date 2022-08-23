ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) _ Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $7,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

FINANCIAL REPORTS
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
The Associated Press

NUBURU, Inc., a Market Leader in Innovative Blue Laser Technology, Announces Successful Financing and the Completion of Other Significant Milestones

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- NUBURU ®, an industry leader in innovative blue lasers for welding applications and 3D printing, announced today the successful issuance of over $5 million of convertible promissory notes (“Company Notes”) as well as the completion of several significant milestones related to NUBURU’s recently announced business combination with Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (“TWND”) (NYSE: “TWND,” “TWND.U” and “TWND WS”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005253/en/ The Company Notes provide immediate funding, which NUBURU intends to use to maintain its investment in its next-generation AI product line and to pursue new technology development. Steps taken to build on the positive momentum of the proposed business combination transaction with TWND include adding a key capital markets advisor and completing significant diligence processes.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Security 101 adds industry veteran Tim Whall as strategic advisor to the board

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Security 101, a national provider of full-service commercial security solutions, has announced the addition of industry veteran, Tim Whall, as a strategic board advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005014/en/ Tim Whall, Security 101® Strategic Board Advisor. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Firstmark Credit Union Transforms Workforce Security and Productivity with Stratodesk

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Endpoint OS innovator Stratodesk today announced it is powering a fleet of VMware thin clients for Firstmark Credit Union, the oldest state-chartered credit union in San Antonio, Texas, to bolster hybrid workforce productivity and security. The credit union switched from physical Windows PCs to VMware Horizon VDI-based desktops and laptops protected by True SSO and integrated with Stratodesk NoTouch OS. With Stratodesk as its strategic end-user computing partner, Firstmark can save 67 percent on hardware costs, 75 percent on system imaging time, and up to 95 percent on PC troubleshooting time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005184/en/ Firstmark Credit Union Lowers hardware cost by 67% and cuts management time by up to 95% with Stratodesk NoTouch OS powering VMware Horizon VDI and True SSO (Graphic: Business Wire)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

Eaton promotes Matt Hockman to lead global Crouse-Hinds, B-Line and Oil and Gas organization

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced Matt Hockman has been named president of its Crouse-Hinds, B-Line and Oil and Gas organization. In this role, Hockman will lead Eaton’s global team focused on technologies and structural solutions designed for harsh and hazardous environments applied in commercial construction, oil and gas, mining and other industrial settings. He will report directly to Heath Monesmith, president and chief operating officer of Eaton’s Electrical Sector. Hockman succeeds Scott Hearn who retired from Eaton after nearly 14 years with the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005125/en/ Hockman has 25 years of experience within the company across sales, marketing, operations and management functions, and most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of Eaton’s Power Distribution and Control Assemblies division.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Sanborn Expands the Sanborn M-Map® Coverage for Autonomous Vehicles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) announces today it has successfully completed the collection of geospatial data for 4,250 line miles of highway throughout the western United States, allowing the firm to appreciably expand the reach of its Sanborn M-Map® product line. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005180/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Robot Sales Hit Record High in North America for Third-Straight Quarter

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- For the third-straight quarter, robot sales in North America hit a record high, driven by a resurgence in sales to automotive companies and an ongoing need to manage increasing demand to automate logistics for e-commerce. According to the Association for Advancing Automation, of the 12,305 robots sold in Q2 2022, 59% of the orders came from the automotive industry with the remaining orders from non-automotive companies largely in the food & consumer goods industry, which saw a 13% increase in unit orders over the same period, April through June, in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005444/en/ According to A3, 59% of the orders in Q2 2022 came from the automotive industry with the remaining orders from non-automotive companies largely in the food & consumer goods industry.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Cornerstone Building Brands Appoints Colleen Pritchett President, U.S. Windows

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announced today that Colleen Pritchett has joined the Company as President, U.S. Windows. In her role, Ms. Pritchett will lead the Company’s U.S. residential windows and doors business. She will assume the role effective August 29, 2022, and report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Rose Lee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005438/en/ Colleen Pritchett (pictured) joins Cornerstone Building Brands as President, U.S. Windows. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Entravision Enters into Strategic Partnership with LATV Networks

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with LATV Networks, a minority-owned and operated media company serving the Latino community as a content hub, talent incubator and cultural advocate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005127/en/ “Entravision is very excited to partner with LATV Networks,” said Juan Saldivar, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer of Entravision. “Our Company has extensive digital marketing expertise when it comes to reaching growing Latino audiences. This new partnership will provide LATV Networks with avenues to expand the distribution of their younger-skewing bilingual content at scale by leveraging our advanced technology infrastructure. At the same time, it further strengthens Entravision’s marketing portfolio of digital and content platforms.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Milken Institute Auctions off All-Electric, Limited Edition Fisker Ocean ONE For $170,000

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – participated in the 8 th annual Milken Institute Hamptons Dialogues, where the bi-partisan thinktank auctioned off a limited edition Fisker Ocean ONE for $170,000 in less than five minutes of lively bidding among the over 150 participants, with proceeds benefitting the Prostate Cancer Foundation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005261/en/ Fisker Inc. participated in the 8th annual Milken Institute Hamptons Dialogues, where the bi-partisan thinktank auctioned off a limited edition Fisker Ocean ONE for $170,000 in less than five minutes of lively bidding among the over 150 participants, with proceeds benefitting the Prostate Cancer Foundation. (Photo credit: Fisker Crew)
CARS
The Associated Press

Tamr Welcomes Keith Barnes as Head of Public Sector

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Tamr, Inc., the leading cloud-native data mastering platform, today announced that Keith Barnes has joined the company as Head of Public Sector. Barnes joins Tamr from Azul, where he led the Public Sector business as Vice President. He will build on Tamr’s position as the industry’s leading modern data mastering solution for the public sector and drive the company’s next phase of growth in the sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005436/en/ Keith Barnes, Head of Public Sector, Tamr (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Accenture Named a Leader in SAP Implementation Services by IDC MarketScape

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is named a Leader by global research firm IDC in the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP Implementation Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48395822, June 2022). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005249/en/ Accenture is named a Leader by global research firm IDC in the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP Implementation Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.(Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Credo Introduces 800Gbps and 400Gbps Optical Digital Signal Processors with Integrated Drivers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today introduced its new Dove 800 Digital Signal Processor family of products. The products are targeted at rapidly growing Hyperscale Data Center and AI applications and enable customers to meet increasingly stringent power and bandwidth requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005269/en/ Credo Introduces 800Gbps and 400Gbps Optical Digital Signal Processors with Integrated Drivers (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

BeautyHealth Strengthens Commercial Leadership to Accelerate International Expansion, Naming Regional Presidents for EMEA, Southeast Asia

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today strengthened its commercial leadership with the appointment of Jon Arnold as President, EMEA, and Stefanie Gebauer as President, Southeast Asia. The two leaders will join BeautyHealth’s Executive Committee and drive end-to-end commercial operations in their respective regions, overseeing in-market teams, the local P&L, go-to-market strategy, marketing and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005232/en/ Stefanie Gebauer, President, Southeast Asia, BeautyHealth (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Opportune LLP Bolsters Investment Banking Practice with Addition of Daniel Rojo as Co-Head and Managing Director

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Opportune LLP, a leading global energy business advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Daniel Rojo has joined the firm as Co-Head and Managing Director of Opportune Partners LLC, an independent investment banking and financial advisory affiliate of Opportune LLP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005161/en/ Daniel Rojo, Co-Head and Managing Director, Opportune Partners LLC (Photo: Business Wire)
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Pachama CEO talks holding carbon emitters accountable

Diego Saez Gil co-founded climate technology startup Pachama in 2018 at a time when big corporations in Silicon Valley and elsewhere were looking for ways to offset their carbon emissions through forest conservation. Saez Gil grew up near the Yungas forest region of northwest Argentina. His longtime interest in South...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, adding to recent losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, adding to their recent losses as the Federal Reserve stays focused on raising interest rates to fight historically hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:23 a.m. Eastern. Around 70% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. It is coming off of its biggest single-day and weekly drop since mid-June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141 points, or 0.4% to 32,134 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Apple slipped 0.7%.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

