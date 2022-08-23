Air Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) _ Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $7,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

