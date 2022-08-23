Charm City Live featuring Babyface coming to downtown War Memorial Plaza

A couple big stage acts will be in Baltimore next month taking part in a one day festival at the War Memorial Plaza.

The event is called Charm City Live and will take place Saturday, September 24 from noon to 8pm.

So far the entertainment lineup features renowned singer, songwriter and producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, and Grammy-nominated songstress Kelly Price.

Pop singer Rebecca Black and R&B vocalist Jon B are also scheduled to perform live. More artists are expected to be announced at a later date.

Additionally, several vendors will be on hand offering up some of the best food Baltimore has to offer.

Charm City Live is free and open to people of all ages. More information can be found here here. Paid parking will be available at these parking garages and lots.

Drivers should expect road closures at Gay, Baltimore, Saratoga, Lexington and Fayette Streets the day before the event.