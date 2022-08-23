Latest numbers, August 23rd

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – There has been a small decrease in Broome County COVID-19 cases, but a small increase in hospitalizations since yesterday.

232 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 53 of them new.

There are currently 41 people in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 541.

