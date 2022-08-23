ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

gilaherald.com

Gila River flooding closes Sanchez Road

SAFFORD – The Gila River rose to three-quarters of a foot from a major flood stage for the Safford area and forced the closure of Sanchez Road early Tuesday morning when water flowed over the roadway. According to Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies, the area will remain closed overnight...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Gila River floods farmland in Eden

EDEN – The Gila River deluge that flooded Duncan on Monday and crested in the Solomon area on Tuesday has flooded farmland in Eden overnight. Water from the Gila River apparently broke through a levee and flooded cotton fields and closed Bryce/Eden Road just east of the Eden Bridge.
AZFamily

Eastern Arizona town of Duncan cleaning up day after historic flooding

DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona, close to the New Mexico border, was hard hit by flooding Monday. It prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. By Tuesday morning, much of the water had receded. Those living and working in the impacted areas were able to access the damage for the first time.
DUNCAN, AZ
State
New Mexico State
City
Safford, AZ
City
Fort Thomas, AZ
County
Graham County, AZ
Graham County, AZ
Government
Safford, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Residents describe catastrophic flooding in Duncan, Arizona

Early Monday afternoon, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said around 25-30 homes have been impacted and that up to 60 people have been evacuated. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Dozens of residents of a small town...
DUNCAN, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Mushroom foraging on Mount Graham this weekend

SAFFORD — Finding fungus is the focus of a special hike this weekend. The Arizona Mushroom Society will conduct a two-day foraging on Mount Graham on Friday and Saturday. Edible species are not likely to be found, but the foraging will offer an opportunity to learn more about wild mushrooms.
SAFFORD, AZ
Person
Jesus Christ
Eva Lou Warner

Eva Lou Warner

Eva Lou Warner, age 93, passed away August 13, 2022 at her home in Thatcher, Arizona with loved ones around her. Eva Lou was born in Thatcher on November 29, 1928 to Lan and Grace Allen, the second of five children. After graduating from Thatcher High School she married her high school sweetheart, Riley Elden Warner, in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 10, 1946. Six children were born to them between 1948 and 1957. After rearing their family, the couple returned to Thatcher in 1983 so Eva Lou could care for her mother.
THATCHER, AZ
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for August 16 – 22

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 16 – 22, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ

