gilaherald.com
Gila River flooding closes Sanchez Road
SAFFORD – The Gila River rose to three-quarters of a foot from a major flood stage for the Safford area and forced the closure of Sanchez Road early Tuesday morning when water flowed over the roadway. According to Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies, the area will remain closed overnight...
gilaherald.com
Gila River floods farmland in Eden
EDEN – The Gila River deluge that flooded Duncan on Monday and crested in the Solomon area on Tuesday has flooded farmland in Eden overnight. Water from the Gila River apparently broke through a levee and flooded cotton fields and closed Bryce/Eden Road just east of the Eden Bridge.
AZFamily
Eastern Arizona town of Duncan cleaning up day after historic flooding
DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona, close to the New Mexico border, was hard hit by flooding Monday. It prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. By Tuesday morning, much of the water had receded. Those living and working in the impacted areas were able to access the damage for the first time.
This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding
There is a "mass evacuation" underway.
12news.com
Sky 12 flies over Duncan after flooding from Gila River in Arizona
Water levels in the Gila River reached "major flood stage" Sunday according to officials. Sky 12 was over Duncan, Arizona where evacuations took place Monday.
AZFamily
Residents describe catastrophic flooding in Duncan, Arizona
Early Monday afternoon, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said around 25-30 homes have been impacted and that up to 60 people have been evacuated. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Dozens of residents of a small town...
gilavalleycentral.net
Gila Valley law enforcement said training is ongoing for an active shooter situation
SAFFORD — Local law enforcement wants the public to be aware of two things: The departments have been trained and are ready to charge in without hesitation during an active shooter situation; and no matter how well trained and effective they are, the situation will be “controlled chaos.”
gilavalleycentral.net
Mushroom foraging on Mount Graham this weekend
SAFFORD — Finding fungus is the focus of a special hike this weekend. The Arizona Mushroom Society will conduct a two-day foraging on Mount Graham on Friday and Saturday. Edible species are not likely to be found, but the foraging will offer an opportunity to learn more about wild mushrooms.
gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: GC Chamber of Commerce & Guests
Brooke Curley with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce; Lance Henrie, Safford Public Works director; and Cameron Atkins, Safford Airport manager.
gilavalleycentral.net
Eva Lou Warner
Eva Lou Warner, age 93, passed away August 13, 2022 at her home in Thatcher, Arizona with loved ones around her. Eva Lou was born in Thatcher on November 29, 1928 to Lan and Grace Allen, the second of five children. After graduating from Thatcher High School she married her high school sweetheart, Riley Elden Warner, in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 10, 1946. Six children were born to them between 1948 and 1957. After rearing their family, the couple returned to Thatcher in 1983 so Eva Lou could care for her mother.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for August 16 – 22
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 16 – 22, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
