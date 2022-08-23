ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Monroe County man arrested at WGI for forcible touching of a minor

By Cormac Clune
 5 days ago

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — A Monroe County man was arrested for forcible touching during NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory Alden, 59, of Fairport N.Y. was arrested on August 21, 2022, for allegedly entering a camping tent and inappropriately touching a 16-year-old female.

Southport burglary suspect caught after manhunt, another at large

Alden was released to appear in the Town of Dix Court at a later date.

