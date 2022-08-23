Monroe County man arrested at WGI for forcible touching of a minor
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — A Monroe County man was arrested for forcible touching during NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.
Cory Alden, 59, of Fairport N.Y. was arrested on August 21, 2022, for allegedly entering a camping tent and inappropriately touching a 16-year-old female.Southport burglary suspect caught after manhunt, another at large
Alden was released to appear in the Town of Dix Court at a later date.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 2