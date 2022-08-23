Monroe County man arrested at WGI for forcible touching of a minor

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — A Monroe County man was arrested for forcible touching during NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory Alden, 59, of Fairport N.Y. was arrested on August 21, 2022, for allegedly entering a camping tent and inappropriately touching a 16-year-old female.

Alden was released to appear in the Town of Dix Court at a later date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.