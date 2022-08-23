ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Wyoming lawmakers seek to restrict secretary of state’s authority

A legislative committee is considering several election reforms, including open primaries, ranked-choice voting and creating an office to oversee Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming lawmakers are considering removing election-related duties from the office of secretary of state. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a motion during a Thursday...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Scientists Worried About Declining Bee Population

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A species that is central to the very existence of life on earth is in peril, according to several organizations that monitor bee populations worldwide. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported in 2019 that bees are...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Analysis: Wyoming 42nd worst state for COVID-19 safety

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming ranks among the worst places in the nation for COVID-19 safety, according to a recent statistical analysis from WalletHub. According to the report, only nine states were rated lower for COVID-19 safety than Wyoming, which claimed 42nd place at 29.75 points across five key metrics: vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and the level of community transmission.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Health
State
New York State
Local
Wyoming Government
Laramie County, WY
Health
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Laramie County, WY
Government
WyoFile

Wyoming considers joining interstate mental health care compacts

Lawmakers, looking to alleviate Wyoming’s mental health professional shortage, are considering measures that would make it easier for practitioners to work across state lines. The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services committee considered two draft bills this month that would allow the state to join interstate psychology and counseling...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (8/20/22–8/26/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Public Land Users Watch “Corner Crossing” Case With Interest

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two frequent Wyoming public land users – an avid hunter and a scientific researcher – said they’ll continue to err on the side of caution as they wait for the outcome of a “corner crossing” trespass civil lawsuit against four out-of-state hunters.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Transgender#Linus Influenza#Public Health#Diseases#General Health#The Wyoming Tribune Eagle
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or “jungle” primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
K2 Radio

Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week

Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
WYOMING STATE
thetrek.co

Wyoming: Wind River Range (July 17-19)

A couple gave me a ride back to the trail, on the way to their own day hike. Back on trail, I started hiking over sage desert land, walking towards the Wind River Range. I soon met two ranchers, cutting brush on their land by the trail. They waved as I approached, gave me a cookie and told me to watch out for bears.
LANDER, WY
capcity.news

Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Chip sealing in NE Wyoming to resume Aug. 26

WYDOT reports chip seal operations in northeast Wyoming will resume beginning Aug. 26, 2022. WYDOT and its contractor, Bituminous Paving Inc., will resume chip sealing operations after a two week required break to accommodate the heavy motorcycle traffic associated with the Sturgis Rally. Work will resume on WYO 24 near...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ducks, Not So Much, But Wyoming Goose Hunts Could Be Great

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Time might start to drag in duck blinds this fall across the Cowboy State, but out in the fields among big spreads of honker decoys, things could get lively. That’s the word from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which recently...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislative Committee Drafting Bill To Strip Secretary of State Of Election Oversight

A bill will be drafted in the Wyoming Legislature that would strip the incoming Secretary of State of their duties to oversee the state’s elections. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, chair of the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, on Thursday afternoon proposed establishing a five-member, non-partisan elections commission to take up these duties. The committee supported drafting the bill with a 7-3 vote.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy