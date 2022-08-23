Read full article on original website
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
15 potential roster cuts who could interest Kansas City Chiefs
Let’s take a look at several potential roster cuts from other teams who could come in handy at positions of need for the Kansas City Chiefs. Just like that, the preseason is over. While the Kansas City Chiefs looked stellar in all three phases, there are certainly still questions about the final pieces of the roster.
Steelers fans should be fuming at Mike Tomlin, despite good injury news
Pittsburgh Steelers fans questioned why Mike Tomlin played starters in the preseason finale. While the preseason is in the books, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are waking up on Monday morning and wondering why head coach Mike Tomlin decided to play his starters in Sunday’s glorified exhibition. It may have been...
Commanders rookie Brian Robinson stable after being shot in attempted robbery
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery. Brian Robinson should be looking forward to his rookie season in the NFL right now. Instead, he’s in the hospital after a senseless act of violence. Robinson was...
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
