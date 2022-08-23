ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
15 potential roster cuts who could interest Kansas City Chiefs

Let’s take a look at several potential roster cuts from other teams who could come in handy at positions of need for the Kansas City Chiefs. Just like that, the preseason is over. While the Kansas City Chiefs looked stellar in all three phases, there are certainly still questions about the final pieces of the roster.
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
