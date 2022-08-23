Seinfeld coming to Kirby Center for 2 shows Dec. 9

WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and JS Touring announced Friday that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will return to the Kirby Center on Dec. 9, for two shows.

Show times are at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $65 and are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the venue Box Office and charge by phone.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television — “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill,” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (“Comedian,” “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (“Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), and wrote two best-selling books (“Is this Anything?” and “Seinlanguage”) and a children’s book (“Halloween”).

Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film “Unfrosted,” and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.