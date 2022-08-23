ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Seinfeld coming to Kirby Center for 2 shows Dec. 9

By Bill O’Boyle
Weekender
Weekender
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and JS Touring announced Friday that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will return to the Kirby Center on Dec. 9, for two shows.

Show times are at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $65 and are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the venue Box Office and charge by phone.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television — “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill,” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (“Comedian,” “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (“Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), and wrote two best-selling books (“Is this Anything?” and “Seinlanguage”) and a children’s book (“Halloween”).

Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film “Unfrosted,” and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Everyone has their hands full

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. As Wilkes University student Gabe Larsen, a second-year nursing major from Hughesville, moved into University Towers in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, he gratefully accepted some help. Shown from left are Gabe’s mom, Christa Larsen; Gabe; his roommate, pharmacy major Logan Fisher; and pharmacy major Kim Wheeler. Classes begin on Monday at the university. Misericordia also had students moving in Thursday, While King’s College started seeing students return last week.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania City Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Pennsylvania is a great state, but like any state, we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, one Pennsylvania city is considered to be one of the biggest murder capitals of America. At least, that’s according to a new national list. Considering there are 30 American cities on the tally and this Pennsylvania city falls inside the top 10, that’s a pretty big deal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
wtae.com

Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. journalist ordered to provide info on net worth in ex-coach’s defamation suit

WILLIAMSPORT – A radio group and a Williamsport journalist have been ordered to disclose information on their wealth in a defamation suit in which they are defendants. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt ruled Monday that Colonial Radio Group and Todd Bartley of Williamsport need to provide that because it could be relevant if punitive damages become an issue.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
The Philadelphia Citizen

Praising the Non-Endorsers of Doug Mastriano

Said Desiderius Erasmus, “In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.”. In today’s Republican Party, even the slightest bit of political courage and fidelity to truth and the rule of law are noteworthy, even praiseworthy, because, yes, everything is relative. When asked by The Dispatch...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Television Show#The Tonight Show#Tv Guide#The F M Kirby Center#Box Office#Nbc#Golden Globe
abc27 News

Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
wcn247.com

PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Netflix
msn.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Weekender

Weekender

113
Followers
370
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

NEPA's #1 Entertainment publication, with local events, music, dining, and more

 https://www.theweekender.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy