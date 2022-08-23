Read full article on original website
Hawkeyes Drop Weekend Finale to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — University of Iowa volleyball fell to Oklahoma, 3-0, Saturday afternoon at the McCasland Field House in the Oklahoma Invitational. The Hawkeyes and Sooners both entered the day 2-0 on the weekend defeating Gonzaga and FIU. Sophomore outside hitter Toyosi Onabanjo led the Hawkeyes in kills (13)...
No. 5 Iowa Downs No. 20 Wake Forest; Gives Cellucci Win No. 100
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Annika Herbine’s golden goal in the 74th minute sent the fifth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team to a 2-1 double overtime victory over No. 20 Wake Forest on Friday night in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup at Kentner Stadium. The win was head coach...
Hawkeyes Sweep Opening Day
NORMAN, Okla. — University of Iowa volleyball picked up two wins on Friday to open the 2022 season at the Oklahoma Invitational. The Hawkeyes came out strong and won in straight sets against Gonzaga, and in the nightcap completed the comeback against FIU, winning 3-1 at the McCasland Field House.
