Toya Bush-Harris continues to have controversial moments. “Married to Medicine” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the positive side, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe were finally able to hash things out. Heavenly apologized for the comments she made about Contessa’s marriage on her YouTube channel. She said she never intended to hurt Contessa in any way. And she does care about Contessa’s feelings because they always had a genuine friendship. Contessa was grateful for the apology. She also said the vulnerable side of Heavenly is the real Heavenly she has grown close to over the years. What upset her the most during the intervention is Heavenly laughing while the montage was playing. Contessa didn’t think Heavenly was remorseful that day. So it was nice to see that Heavenly does actually care and she wants their friendship to be repaired.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO